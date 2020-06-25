The Crystal Multicultural Advisory Committee is a group of volunteers who advise the Crystal Police Department on how to better communicate with, serve, and understand the needs of a diverse community.

More volunteers are being sought by the panel.

The group meets monthly with police personnel to discuss issues important to the community’s diverse communities, open up channels of communication and develop mutual trust.

To become involved, one must live, work or worship in the city, embrace the diversity of Crystal, participate in challenging and meaningful conversations; and act as a bridge and work collaboratively.

Info: Community Liaison Stephanie Sanderson at 763-531-1043 or Stephanie.Sanderson@hennepin.us

