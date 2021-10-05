The Crystal Police Department’s Medicine Drop Box, located in the lobby, is temporarily unavailable while the new police building is being reconstructed. The building is expected to open in summer 2022.
Medicine Drop Boxes allow area citizens to properly dispose of unused medicine, prevent abuse or poisoning, and protect the environment. The service is free and no ID is required.
Accepted items include prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and pet medicines.
Items not accepted include illegal drugs, syringes, medicines from businesses, cosmetics, care products, mercury thermometers or hazardous materials.
Learn more about other opportunities to dispose of unused medicine by visiting shorturl.at/iwSV8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.