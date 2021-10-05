Crystal medicine drop off

The medicine disposal box at the Crystal Police Department has been closed during the reconstruction of the building, which is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

The Crystal Police Department’s Medicine Drop Box, located in the lobby, is temporarily unavailable while the new police building is being reconstructed. The building is expected to open in summer 2022.

Medicine Drop Boxes allow area citizens to properly dispose of unused medicine, prevent abuse or poisoning, and protect the environment. The service is free and no ID is required.

Accepted items include prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines and pet medicines.

Items not accepted include illegal drugs, syringes, medicines from businesses, cosmetics, care products, mercury thermometers or hazardous materials.

Learn more about other opportunities to dispose of unused medicine by visiting shorturl.at/iwSV8.

Load comments