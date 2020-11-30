A 49-year-old city of Crystal man died of multiple gunshot wounds during the early morning hours of Nov. 24.
Frank Lester Barber was pronounced dead in Minneapolis, after police and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.
Initial investigations indicate that the vehicle Barber was in struck several parked vehicles on the 3800 block of Girard Avenue North. Upon arrival, police found Barber inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers arrived on scene.
Investigators and police officers have interviewed potential witnesses, but police are asking that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit tips electronically to CrimeStoppersMN.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.