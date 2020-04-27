Crystal resident Cris Ambriz loves cars, but it goes beyond that.
“I’m not really sure it’s a love of cars,” he said. “It’s more of an addiction. I’ve never liked to get greasy and smell like gas, but it’s something that I keep up with consistently.”
He took his addiction to another level two weeks ago when he was inspired to organized a vintage car mobile parade through the streets of Crystal.
“The thought [about a parade] came from the ‘Birthday Brigade’ put on by the Crystal Police Department and fire department,” he said.
There were other events across the Twin Cities that encouraged him to move ahead with his idea.
“I took those events and thought about creating a mobile car show that would hit multiple locations and we just drive by requested locations and wave to people – try to give them hope,” he said.
Contacting and arranging other vintage car owners to participate was the first step for Ambriz.
“We got about 20 and none of us knew each other,” he said. “Most came from the northwest metro with a few coming from other parts of the metro area. Once we had the cars, I then put it out there to social media and asked who would be interested in seeing it.”
The response was surprising.
“We got 67 requests within three to four days. We got to about 54 [requests] before having to stop due to lack of time and daylight,” he added.
A route was mapped and the 20-plus car owners gathered near the intersection of West Broadway Avenue and Bass Lake Road.
Their first drive-by was at a home daycare near Lions Park. From there, they headed over to Brooklyn Center and then spent most of their time driving through Crystal neighborhoods.
The plan allowed the parade of vehicles to wind through neighborhoods to avoid stoplights.
It was just another chance for Ambriz and his fellow car lovers to show off their vehicles and to get out of their homes in these COVID-19-influenced times.
Ambriz drove his 1976 Buick LeSabre, the only vintage car he owns at the moment.
Like all vintage car lovers, the organizer of this most recent “car show” has had plenty of vehicles over the years.
“My first car was a 1965 Plymouth Sport Fury. It was a mid-sized car compared to some of the bigger models like the Imperial and 300. It was very easy to work on and fun to drive ... in the storage parking lot since I didn’t have my permit yet,” he admitted.
In the 1980s, his attention turned to 1980s Asian performance, “anything powered by a Mitsubishi motor. I spent about 10 years doing anything and everything to make them faster,” he said.
But it’s been the Buick that has always caught his fancy.
“My first real car that was all mine – meaning all my money went into it – was a 1975 Buick LeSabre in our high school auto shop. Couple that up to a friend who had a ‘70 Skylark GS and the ‘addiction’ to Buicks started. Once out of college, the Buick nameplate has become a staple in my household,” he added.
Over the years, he has owned Skylarks, Electras and, most recently, LeSabres.
In addition to his current 1976 LeSabre, he’s also owned a 1976 Electra and 1972 LeSabre.
Ambriz is “part of the international club called ‘Gamma Delta Iota’ or GDI. In layman terms, ‘God Darned Independent’ – the name of one who is not part of any club,” he said.
However, he doesn’t necessarily live up to that statement.
He’s part of many clubs “on the sidelines in order to stay in touch on events, shows, parts networking, and just general everyday life.”
He participates in many car shows. However, the type of show changed since he got married and had a child.
“We typically go to festivals that include car shows so that everyone can enjoy the day. Otherwise, the girls get tired of walking around with dad looking at old cars,” he said.
With the future of all festivals and large gatherings in question, Ambriz said the idea of more vintage car “mobile parades” is not out of the question.
“We have been requested to come and visit those that we did not get to [during the first parade]. We have also been sought out by others who heard about the cruise and wish to be added to the list. Some other locations (for instance Mainstreet Hopkins) have asked us to be put on the list. We are working to create another show,” he said.
With those plans still in the works, those interested in contacting Ambriz about participating in the drive-by parade or want to be included on the list of homes along the parade route can visit Ambriz’s Facebook page, the Light of Crystal Facebook page or The Crystal Cruisers Facebook page.
