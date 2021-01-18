good neighbor award

Nominations for this year’s “Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors" award are being accepted now through March 15. The presentation of this year’s award will be at the Tuesday, April 20, City Council meeting.

Nominations for the fifth-annual “Neighbors Recognizing Neighbors Award” are being accepted through March 15.

The award was designed as an honor to the “great neighbors” who live in Crystal, according to city Communications Coordinator Mike Peterson.

Peterson said those who might be nominated are neighbors who are considered thoughtful, kind and willing to go the extra mile to help others.

Peterson said some of the kind acts by nominees that would make them eligible for the award are those who help with shoveling, watch neighbors’ pets, volunteer in the community, loan their tools or help in an emergency.

“We want to celebrate them,” Peterson said.

Last year’s winners were Jim Decker, Ray Pontius and Peg Tutila.

Online nomination forms are available at crystalmn.gov, at City Hall, or the Crystal Community Center.

The award presentations will be at the Tuesday, April 20, City Council meeting. The presentation takes place during National Volunteer Week.

Load comments