The family-friendly Crystal Frolics celebration is being planned to be held again this year the third week in July. Buttons for the event are now being designed by schoolchildren.

Crystal Frolics is once again hosting its annual button contest open to K-5 students in the Robbinsdale Area Schools.

The Crystal Frolics was canceled in 2020, but plans are being made to host the event in some fashion in 2021. It’s an annual celebration historically held the last full weekend in July. It’s an event that is supported by many community organizations, helping provide a weekend of food, fun and family entertainment.

Prizes:

• First place – $200 gift card

• Second place – prize valued at $75

• Third place – prize valued at $25

All place-winners will also receive 10 buttons of their design.

The prizes are sponsored by the Crystal Frolics Committee, Inc., and the Crystal Police Association.

For students wishing to enter the button contest, all entries must be returned by May 28 to the Crystal Community Center or emailed to crystal.recreation@crystalmn.gov.

Be sure to incorporate “Crystal Frolics July 22-25, 2021” into the design.

