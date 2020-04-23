Crystal Frolics 2020 has been canceled

Citing the anticipated public health conditions at the end of July, the Crystal Frolics Committee decided this week to cancel the 2020 Crystal Frolics.
The event was scheduled for July 23-26 at Becker and Welcome parks.
Lynn Haney, the president of the Frolics committee, said in a release announcing the cancellation, “Our decision to cancel was not taken lightly; we did so after much research and deliberation. We are confident we have made the appropriate decision for the health and safety of our community. We have been monitoring the situation for several weeks to better understand the spread and ongoing threat of COVID-19 as well as public health conditions that are anticipated for the end of July.”
The decision was made with city officials and leaders of local service organizations.
Haney said the decision came about “with sensitivity to community sponsors/businesses and with respect to our many volunteers who help make our festival one of the best in the area.”
Citing the “challenging times” communities across the state and country are experiencing, Haney asked for continued support for the annual celebration and to “support our community and shop locally in this time of need!”
There was one sliver of light in Haney’s announcement ... the button contest.
“We will continue with the button contest and the winner will be chosen the first week of May,” she wrote.
The button contest form may be found at https://trimurl.co/lQGB5x.
“We still want the kids to be awarded for the time they put into their designs,” Haney said. “It will also be a good reminder of the 2020 Frolics that didn’t happen.”
Button designs are due by Thursday, April 30.
The disappointment weighed heavily in Haney’s announcement, but she offered hope for the future.
“We are extremely proud of the community we represent and understand the disappointment this brings. We deeply appreciate your support and patience as we process this difficult decision and its impacts. While these are challenging times, we look forward to Crystal Frolics 2021. We encourage you to get involved to help make it happen!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.