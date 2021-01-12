(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)
Re-elected Crystal Mayor Jim Adams (above), incumbents Councilmembers John Budziszewski and Nancy LaRoche and newly-elected Councilmember David Cummings took their oaths of office Jan. 5 during the regular council meeting.
Each will serve a four-year term. For more information about the Crystal City Council, visit crystalmn.gov/government/city_council.
(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)
John Budziszewski was sworn in Jan. 5 as the Crystal City Council member in Ward 3.
(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)
Nancy LaRoche was sworn in Jan. 5 as the Crystal City Council member in Section I, which includes Wards 1 and 2.
(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)
David Cummings was sworn in Jan. 5as the Crystal City Council member in Ward 4.
