P214STcouncilmembersCutline1.jpg

(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)

Re-elected Crystal Mayor Jim Adams (above), incumbents Councilmembers John Budziszewski and Nancy LaRoche and newly-elected Councilmember David Cummings took their oaths of office Jan. 5 during the regular council meeting.

Each will serve a four-year term. For more information about the Crystal City Council, visit crystalmn.gov/government/city_council.

P214STcouncilmembersCutline2.jpg

(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)

John Budziszewski was sworn in Jan. 5 as the Crystal City Council member in Ward 3.

P214STcouncilmembersCutline3.jpg

(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)

Nancy LaRoche was sworn in Jan. 5 as the Crystal City Council member in Section I, which includes Wards 1 and 2.

P214STcouncilmembersCutline4.jpg

(MIKE PETERSON PHOTO)

David Cummings was sworn in Jan. 5as the Crystal City Council member in Ward 4.

Load comments