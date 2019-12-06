crystal badge

The Crystal Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop event 12:30-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Crystal Cafe & Grill, 2732 Douglas Drive. N.

Community policing has long been considered a framework for establishing trust between the community and its police. To that end, the department hosts events at local businesses where residents can join their neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation.

Info: 763-531-1014

