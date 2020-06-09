Crystal city officials announced last week that the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center would not open this summer.
The decision to close the pool facility was made, according to Recreation Director John Elholm, because of safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Public health and safety issues related to the spread of COVID-19 is our top concern,” Elholm said. “We are not allowed to open to the public now, and if we can open sometime in the future there would be safety concerns.”
Phase II of the Stay Safe Minnesota order requires that pools be closed to the general public and while it’s uncertain when Phase III will start, Elholm said that there would still be capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements during Phase III.
The potential staffers, approximately 60 people, who may have been hired for work at the aquatic center have also moved on to other employment, Elholm said.
“Many area pools have made the same decision,” he said.
That means that the 25,000 to 30,000 pool patrons will have to seek other alternatives for enjoying the water this summer.
However, the maintenance of the facility will continue.
No major improvement had been planned at the pool this summer.
Those who purchased pool passes and paid swim lesson fees will be refunded. Pool coupon books will be honored in 2021, according to Elholm.
For more information about refunds, visit trimurl.co/Q3nWVS.
Becker Park update
The grand opening of Becker Park, which was to have taken place last month, is still undecided, Elholm said.
“We’re waiting to see what restrictions may be in place this fall,” he said.
As for the children’s play area, Elholm said it is open, “but we are discouraging use.”
“We’re excited about this park. It was built to bring people together,” Elholm said. “Now, of course, with COVID-19 we are not able to bring people together.”
He went on to say that there are other things families can do at the park, “the trails are open, picnic tables are available, but as far as the playground, we are discouraging use because of social distancing and all the touch points found on a playground. We’re really excited about this park and looking forward to the day it can be truly what it was designed to be.”
Elholm encouraged potential park users to visit trimurl.co/1UzNlc for more information about all recreational activities in the city.
