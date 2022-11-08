The Crystal City Council selected four applicants for final interviews during a Nov. 1 special council meeting. After one withdrawal, three applicants are moving forward to the council’s final interview process, which will be Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The city council examined applicants from a pool of 14 that was brought forward by independent consultant Mark Casey with DDA Human Resources, Inc. According to the city, a total of 39 applications were received.

Tags

Load comments