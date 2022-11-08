The Crystal City Council selected four applicants for final interviews during a Nov. 1 special council meeting. After one withdrawal, three applicants are moving forward to the council’s final interview process, which will be Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The city council examined applicants from a pool of 14 that was brought forward by independent consultant Mark Casey with DDA Human Resources, Inc. According to the city, a total of 39 applications were received.
The three final applicants:
• Adam Bell, city administrator for Bayport. Bell has been with Bayport for nearly six years. He previously worked for the city of Lake Elmo as the assistant city administrator/city clerk (1.5 years), city clerk (one year) and deputy clerk (three months). Bell also worked as a department supervisor (two years) and an assistant department supervisor (1.5 years) for the Denton County Clerk’s Office in Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Gustavus Adolphus College and a juris doctor degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
• Aaron Kooiker, city administer for Fairfield, Iowa. Kooiker has been with Fairfield for five years. He previously worked as the city administrator for the city of Hull, Iowa (five years), a law enforcement instructor with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (four years) and as a senior police officer with the West Des Moines Police Department (11 years). Kooiker holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of Iowa and a master’s degree in public administration from Bellevue University.
• Mark Ray, director of public works/city engineer for Crystal. Ray has been with Crystal for seven years. He previously worked as street maintenance supervisor (two years) and as an engineer (three years) for the city of Golden Valley. Ray was also employed as a project engineer with SEH, Inc. of Minnetonka (four years). He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University.
The search for a new Crystal city manager follows the Oct. 28 retirement of Anne Norris, who had worked for the city of Crystal for 31 years and served as city manager for the past 22 years.
