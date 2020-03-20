City manager: Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is imperative
COVID-19 has had global implications on every business and individual, as well as the functions of local government.
That includes area councils, such as the Crystal City Council.
City officials have had to pivot quickly to figure out ways to have meetings and pay the bills, all at the same time as continuing to involve its citizenry.
Anne Norris, city manager, said it is an issue all city governments are tackling.
“As I write this, we are open, but encouraging residents to conduct business by phone or online or wait until April 1, if at all possible,” Norris wrote in response to questions from the Sun Post.
In addressing the city council meeting, Norris said, “Next week’s (scheduled for Tuesday, March 24) meeting will be done electronically as Mayor Jim Adams signed a statement Monday authorizing such meetings,” she added.
While planning upcoming meetings, Norris said the city is attempting to keep any upcoming agendas rather simple so that residents can engage.
However, she also said city officials are attempting to limit the number of agenda items so that constituents don’t miss the opportunity to participate.
“For now, we’re trying to limit the agenda items so that the public doesn’t miss opportunities to comment on major policy decisions,” she said.
“Of course, the longer this goes on it’s difficult to say. The state law makes exceptions for these situations, but we want the public to be able to participate as much as electronic communications allow. Until we see how doing a meeting electronically actually goes, it’s hard to say the impact of public involvement.”
At this point, the city might schedule advisory commissions’ meetings, but unless there are discussions that must be held in a timely fashion, those meetings will most likely be canceled.
“I’m sure we’ll evaluate each one on a case-by-case basis,” Norris said.
Adams also issued a statement outlining the reasons for closing city hall to visitors and moving to an online presence for future meetings.
He described the need based on health concerns and the potential for spreading the virus; the national state of emergency as announced by President Donald Trump; the peacetime state of emergency announced by Gov. Tim Walz; the need to practice safe distancing; the state authorization allowing cities to meet electronically; and the city’s goal of slowing the spread of the disease.
Based on those reasons, Adams declared all upcoming city council and economic development authority meetings to be held electronically; that the meeting room would not be open for public attendance; all meetings would be noticed to the public; and that all votes would be conducted by roll call.
That said, the City Council’s next meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at City Hall.
“In accordance with the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Section 13D.021, Mayor Jim Adams of Crystal has determined that, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (otherwise known as ‘Coronavirus’) it is not practical or prudent to hold an in-person meeting,” the meeting announcement states.
In fact, some city council members may elect to participate via telephone or other electronic means.
