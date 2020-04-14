Crystal Birthday Brigade brings smiles of appreciation

During the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, Crystal police and public works and the West Metro Fire Rescue District are sponsoring “Birthday Brigade” visits for birthday boys and girls age 12 or younger. The event features a city vehicle stopping in front of participating households, honking a horn or sounding a siren, waving to the residents and the birthday boy or girl, and then departing.
Staff members cannot exit the vehicle nor linger at the home. Approaching the vehicle is also not allowed so as to maintain social distancing.
Birthday Brigade visits occur during the work week (Monday-Friday), and between 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m.
The birthday boy or girl should be available and ready during the requested two-hour time period.
Birthday Brigade visits will be fulfilled by one or multiple departments. It is also possible that no department will visit because of limited staffing and calls for service.
The city and district reserve the right to cancel a Birthday Brigade appearance, or the entire program, without notice.
To make a request for the Birthday Brigade, visit https://trimurl.co/PlAzYe; To see a video of the brigade, visit https://trimurl.co/3zd9Wc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.