Crystal Airport open house grounded for 2020

The Crystal Airport open house, an annual event at the local airport, has been formally canceled for 2020.
In addition to the fly-in, a new event also scheduled for Saturday, June 20, has also been canceled.
The Karaoke Contest Grand Finale was to be at the North of 60 Hangar and was to feature the winners from the semifinals contests that took place starting in January.
The finale winner was to receive $2,000 with five other singers winning cash prizes from $100 to $1,000.
The Father’s Day open house and fly-in at the airport is also canceled for 2020.
The event was to include the Crystal Lions Club pancake breakfast, featuring Papa’s Cafe’s pancake batter.
The event is supported by the Brooklyn Center American Legion, Crystal Lions Club, Crystal VFW, Elks Lodge, Osseo American Legion, West Metro Fire Relief Association, West Metro VFW Post 7051 and the Westphal American Legion.
Online offerings for Arbor Day
There is an event that has been formally canceled, but residents can still participate by picking up a tree and doing activities listed online.
Arbor Day in Crystal is the week of May 4-9. Residents can still participate in the tree giveaway (40 trees are available), a park puzzle, a scavenger hunt and more online at https://trimurl.co/pPRj9G.
If interested in receiving a tree, visit https://trimurl.co/XVHCfo to complete the entry form.
There are 10 trees available per type and one tree request is allowed per household. Those requesting trees must live in Crystal. Trees will be available for pick-up 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 9, at the Crystal Public Works building, 5001 W. Broadway Ave.
In addition, those interested in learning how to plant a tree should visit youtu.be/KILm-tZBvTo.
