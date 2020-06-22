How should residents of Crystal handle neighborhood issues and/or city code violations?
The first thing is to understand exactly what the code is and what residents should understand before making a complaint. According to city documents:
• Maintaining an attractive lawn in Crystal cannot exceed 8 inches high. The city will send a 10-day notice to the property owner if there is a violation. If the lawn remains in violation, the city will hire a contractor to cut the lawn and bill the property owner. Unpaid bills are assessed against the property.
• It is unlawful to throw, spill or leave dirt, garbage, sweepings, compost, grass clippings, leaves or brush in any street, alley, sidewalk, park or other public place in the city. This degrades water quality as materials get washed into local streams, wetlands and lakes.
• Residents are advised to not allow their lawn to be worn down to dirt or mud. This can occur when vehicles are parked on or driven over lawns, which is not permitted. If the lawn is wearing down, take the necessary steps to restore it.
Limiting outdoor storage
City code prohibits the outdoor storage of litter and refuse, including garbage, household appliances and furniture; wood, branches, leaves and grass clippings; deteriorated or wrecked property in unusable condition or left unprotected from the elements and inoperable, unlicensed, partially dismantled or abandoned motor vehicles, trailers, boats and machinery.
Landscaping and construction materials currently being used on the property may be stored outdoors.
When the project is completed, excess materials must be removed from the property.
For code enforcement-related questions or to report a possible violation, call the code enforcement specialist at 763-531-1143, or email jason.zimmermann@ crystalmn.gov.
