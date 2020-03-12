The 2020 Cross Country Skiing World Cup, which was scheduled for March 17 at Theodore Wirth Park, has been canceled "due to ongoing and evolving concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)."
A statement from the Loppet Foundation, which operates within Theodore Wirth Park and had been at the forefront of planning the event said it was "devastated" to announce the cancellation.
"In keeping with updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health and after consulting with medical advisors, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our community, fans, athletes, staff and volunteers involved in these events," the foundation said in a statement.
"We know this is not easy news for anyone - from volunteers and sponsors who have dedicated their time, talent and resources; to the athletes who have spent years training; to our staff who have poured heart and soul into preparations; to the thousands of folks who were excited about participating and spectating," it continued. "Thank you for your understanding and support as we prioritize our collective well-being."
The event was expected to draw 150 internationally renowned skiers and 20,000 spectators. The process to create an adequate amount of snow for the cup began in November.
The last time the world’s top Nordic ski athletes gathered to battle for the top trophy was in 2001 in Salt Lake City, Utah. At that time, a winter sports park was being built to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. Biwabik, Minnesota, hosted to the cup in 1985.
U.S. officials had been excited to coax the event out of its stronghold in the European mountains. This time, organizers were playing up the fact that the cup would take place at the 45th parallel, a latitudinal line 45 degrees north of the Earth’s equator and commonly referred to as the halfway point to the North Pole. Marker signs are posted along the parallel, one of which is in Theodore Wirth Park.
Getting the event to Theodore Wirth hadn’t been easy, but spokesperson Heidi Ledermann said Minnesota had been on the minds of International Ski Federation officials since 2018, when Minnesotan Jessie Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall took home Olympic Gold in Pyeongchang.
“Jessie said, ‘I’ve raced around the world and have never raced in a World Cup in my home state, or even my home country,’” Ledermann said.
Diggins chimed in to the news of the cancellation on social media.
"Heartbroken to announce that as of very early this morning, the MN World Cup and Fastenal Parallel 45 Festival has been cancelled due to the rapid escalation of the COVID-19 virus," she wrote. "This decision was not made lightly, but it was made appropriately in real time by all organizing parties involved in order to keep everyone safe."
She continued: "To all the organizers, sponsors, volunteers, athletes and every single fan that was excited to rev up their cowbells; I see you, I hear you, and I want you to know that the event being cancelled in no way diminishes the excitement and joy that your love for sport has created.
"Your belief and hard work has not gone unnoticed and it has made a difference, with or without the start gun going off. The fact that we were ready to race in the US has created so many opportunities for growth in sport, and we will pick up the pieces and move forward with hope that we will get another chance."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.