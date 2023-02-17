Maple Grove resident Bryan O’Neil, president of Cross Community Players, is navigating change for this community theater group as it enters its 42nd season.
That includes a seasonal venue change to St. Joseph’s Catholic Community Church in New Hope for the theater group’s performances of “The Spitfire Grill.” The show will run for two weekends, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the church, 8701 36th Ave. N.
O’Neil is a Senior Strategist for Wells Fargo and is passionate about the role of performing arts, especially musical theater, in the community. As a teenager, O’Neil auditioned for his first theater role with CCP in its 1992 production of “The Wizard of Oz” and has been involved ever since.
“I love how musical theater brings all the art forms together under one roof,” he said.
Why is CCP producing its winter show in New Hope?
“CCP has been incredibly fortunate to have space at Cross Winds Methodist Church for over 10 years, but Cross Winds is remodeling its fellowship hall, making it unavailable for a theater production,” O’Neil said. “We reached out and found a new winter home – St. Joseph Catholic Community in New Hope.”
He continued, “It’s challenging to be in a new space, but St. Joe’s high hall (their former worship space) has a lot to offer in terms of set design and seating capacity. The staff at St. Joe’s is very excited to host our winter show, ‘The Spitfire Grill’.”
What else is new with CCP?
“Three years ago, we leased space in Osseo from Wiley Properties to store our costumes, props and equipment,” O’Neil said. “Under the management of Maple Grove resident Lori Schwartz, the Costume Center has become a cooperative, assisting Twin City area community theaters with their costume needs. It was a struggle at first because the COVID pandemic stopped all theater productions, but business and membership have increased.”
The Costume Center is located at 315 Sixth Ave. SE, Osseo. Hours are limited. To make an appointment, email mail@crossplayers.org.
What can area residents do to support CCP?
“The most important thing is to attend one or more of our performances and tell your family and friends about it,” he said. “We strive to produce shows that are both family-friendly and affordable. Our mission is to weave artistic expression with charitable support, so we ask patrons to bring a nonperishable food item or a school supply to the show for Cross Services, Inc.”
O’Neil continued, “We cannot survive on ticket sales alone, so we actively seek grants and donations. We welcome local businesses that want to sponsor our events.”
What can audiences expect when they see ‘The Spitfire Grill’?
Based on the hit 1996 film, “The Spitfire Grill” is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family. Set in a small Wisconsin town, this story is enhanced by a gorgeous, soulful score.
The show features 10 actors and five pit musicians.
Parental guidance is recommended for children under 12 due to mature themes.
Tickets are available online or at the door for $16 (students and seniors) and $18 (adults). Seating is general admission. Performances are the last two weekends of February. For more details on dates, times and tickets, visit crossplayers.org.
What about this summer?
According to O’Neil CCP is already hard at work planning its summer show, “Footloose.” Performances return to Town Green the last two weeks of June.
Auditions will be April 10, 11 and 13 at the Costume Center in Osseo.
