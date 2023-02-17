Maple Grove resident Bryan O’Neil, president of Cross Community Players, is navigating change for this community theater group as it enters its 42nd season.

That includes a seasonal venue change to St. Joseph’s Catholic Community Church in New Hope for the theater group’s performances of “The Spitfire Grill.” The show will run for two weekends, opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the church, 8701 36th Ave. N.

