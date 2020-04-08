Dramatic changes in everyday life have occurred because of the COVID-19 virus.
Those changes to society have hit close to home and have significantly altered local communities and those living and working in them.
Since Gov. Tim Walz announced the stay-at-home order, area police departments haven’t been receiving many coronavirus-related calls, save for a few complaints of people in apparent violation of the executive order.
Robbinsdale Police Capt. Ryan Seibert said the department has fielded a few calls about large social gatherings or people playing team sports and clarified that police don’t plan on ticketing or arresting anyone unless they are being particularly resistant.
“Enforcement action is considered as a last resort in order to gain compliance from residents not willing to voluntarily comply with the executive order,” said Seibert.
The priority now for police is to make sure everyone understands the executive order and its details.
“We are doing our best to educate,” said Officer JoAnne Paul of the Golden Valley Police Department.
Like many departments across the nation, non-essential law enforcement services like youth outreach programs and fingerprinting have been suspended. Both Paul and Seibert said they have both noticed a dip in calls for service. Seibert added the caveat that in Robbinsdale, the dip is modest and tends to “fluctuate from day to day.”
Overall, both departments report that there hasn’t, in Seibert’s words, been a “discernible increase in any sort of police calls.”
Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering also described a dramatic decrease in all areas of police service and enforcement, which has been ongoing for two months. At the same time, Revering said there was a noticeable increase in domestic assaults.
Avoiding sickness
The guidelines recommended by health officials alike are being followed by the Robbinsdale department. Seibert said staff members are practicing social distancing, regularly cleaning and disinfecting and washing their hands.
The departments are taking reports via the phone and avoiding physical contact in face-to-face situations whenever possible.
“Officers are entering homes as a last resort and will wear the appropriate PPE if necessary,” said Paul.
Revering said the Crystal department has a solid stock of N-95 masks, goggles, gowns and gloves if they should need them.
Paul said there have been some medical calls that the Golden Valley department has treated as potentially COVID-19 related.
There may come a time when a large number of police employees become infected with the virus. Nearby departments are prepared to share staff and resources if that time comes.
Seibert said Robbinsdale has identified staff members as a “reserve” force. This group will be on-call to fill in for the shifts of ill officers.
Golden Valley has also created a back-up “reserve” force and what Paul called an “alternate team approach schedule.” The department hopes the scheduling will avoid cross-contamination.
The coronavirus pandemic is challenging law enforcement to rethink when resources are used, and how to staff the new needs of the public. Externally, they are unanimous in their message.
“We ask that you please adhere to the Governors Executive Order, stay at home as much as possible, and maintain your social distancing from those not in your household when you are out,” said Paul. “This includes all public parks.”
The current stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire Friday, April 10.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.