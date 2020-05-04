Minnesota’s breweries are fighting to stay alive because breweries and taprooms are closed as part of the state’s initial response to COVID-19.
To-go, curbside or delivery are the only options to grab a growler or crowler from a favorite local craft beer business. The Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild is trying to change that.
The Guild, representing more than 150 breweries, released an initial survey about member’s viability to remain in business on March 25.
One month later, the guild updated the report which continued to paint a grim picture without financial and regulatory support from the state or federal government.
“Half of our members tell us that with the substantial decrease of on-premise and distributed draught sales, they have less than six months to go before they’ll have to shut down entirely,” said Bennett McGinty, executive director of the Minnesota Craft Brewer’s Guild, said in a press release. “Fifteen percent of respondents anticipate they will close forever within the next four weeks.”
Without urgent help, McGinty said, the hard work of those in the craft industry is at risk of being lost, adding: “We already have breweries reducing staff and dumping beer that can’t be sold. These businesses need more help from our state before it’s too late.”
Wild Mind Artisan Ales founder and owner Jason Sandquist is trying to remain upbeat about the situation after laying off nearly all of his staff of 20 employees. The brewery is located blocks north of Richfield in south Minneapolis off 60th Street and Bloomington Avenue.
Sandquist said current laws are hurting his business, but a change to one sentence in the law could make life a lot more manageable.
The current law forbids breweries from selling anything other than 64-ounce growlers or the 32-ounce can version called a crowler.
What Sandquist would like to see is the ability to sell smaller sizes from the brewery, similar to what is allowed at wineries, in what is a more manageable size for his products.
He’s seen fewer sales from growlers and was thinking about ending growler sales in the fall. “People will still come to breweries and stores and I would love to give customers cans in a format they like,” he said.
Wild Mind is doing some creative programming and offering delivery services inside the Interstate 494 loop or south of the river to Lakeville.
Blue Wolf Brewing Company (Brooklyn Park)
At Blue Wolf Brewing Company in Brooklyn Park, head brewer and owner Mike Campbell said he feels fortunate because of the brewery’s nimble size, location and community support.
The 2-year-old brewery is still on a small scale with a staff of part-time employees with a primary job, making the tough decision to decrease the staffing slightly easier.
In a retail location off 85th Avenue North and just west of Highway 252, the brewery is a fairly easy place to find.
Regulars still stop to grab their favorite beer. The brewery is still being discovered by folks out for a walk in the neighborhood.
“We’ve seen the desire to help a local business and in our case, we have a stronger bond with the community,” Campbell said. “Being in a retail area has helped us because maybe people are working less so they are home more and are stopping in after seeing us for the first time.”
The timing of the shutdown came at a bad time as they were switching from growlers (64 ounces) to crowlers (32 ounces) but the machinery needed to complete the bottling process wasn’t completed before the March shutdown order.
“Upfront it was difficult,” Campbell said of the transition. “We were down to about 10 growlers.”
They only exchanged Blue Wolf-branded growlers out of an abundance of caution in the sanitation process, which takes 20-30 minutes. “We didn’t have our crowler machine up and running yet but since then, we have had tremendous support from the community.”
With more than 25 years in the beer brewing business, Campbell is thankful that the crowlers have taken off as they have. “I didn’t know what to expect. None of it is enough to pay the bills but the response has been great.”
Great, in the sense that Campbell immediately doubled the reorder to meet the increased demand.
With the taproom closed, Campbell said they went through a typical three-month supply of glass growlers in one month and hope to receive the next order soon.
Like many brewers, Campbell has seen sales drop in half since the shutdown. They added online and call-ahead ordering. “It’s something, not necessarily what will keep us going longterm but we feel fortunate because of how small we are. We have been able to go with the flow on this one.”
Since the shutdown began, Blue Wolf ramped up virtual happy hours too, if nothing less, boost morale and see some familiar faces.
“Oddly, it has been very comforting for everyone involved,” Campbell said of one way to stay in touch, from a safe distance. “We have folks on it every night, others come once or twice a week. We know a lot of the people who come in so still having that interaction is great.”
While everyone is still upbeat about the situation, making it work and trying to hold on some resemblance of normalcy, the reality of the situation is what worries Campbell the most.
“The realness is starting to hit everybody,” he said. “Big bills are still coming even if you don’t think it is happening until the income isn’t there.”
Campbell doesn’t have huge loans for equipment and tries to use cash as much as possible for the product.
Another concern Campbell has is what happens to beer the longer it sits in storage.
“Some have the product but it can’t go anywhere,” he said, due to Minnesota’s limits on what can be sold at breweries. Some breweries have six weeks’ worth of beer in storage, which is fine for some products that can age well but lighter, more summertime-styles don’t age well and will spoil with time.
Wooden Hill (Edina)
Wooden Hill Brewing Company in Edina has experienced an increase in notoriety, as a great place to visit for a beer and for the food offerings in the restaurant that help attract folks to a commercial area rarely visited by those seeking out craft beer or food.
Chief Beerpreneur Sean Ewen said the company is in a unique situation with the stay-in-place order.
“With our own kitchen, we can do food in the house so we can use that to keep us going as others without kitchens cannot,” he said, noting the quick transition to takeout or to-go food orders.
The brewery crew shifted operations quickly. “Without many other casual dining establishments close to us, we were doing an extremely high volume in our taproom before the shutdown,” he said.
They have launched online and pickup options to go with some adjustments to the menu to cater to the changing dynamics of what customers seek.
“We’ve launched more family-style foods in larger quantities to be reheated at home or to feed a larger number of people at one time and it has really started to pick up steam,” Ewen said.
The response to a fully prepared take-out Easter lunch was big and they are attempting another option for an egg bake and biscuits to celebrate Mother’s Day.
They collaborated with another start-up, Minn Tofu, on a spicy tofu curry dish. Other offerings include large portion enchiladas, soups and chili are received well by customers. House-made pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi are three fermented options and they are working on a frozen pizza to-go.
“We are trying to create sales and take it seriously when we say we are an essential service to provide food and beverages,” Ewen said. “It’s given us a renewed purpose for the team. It has really helped to keep the spirits up in the community.”
The brewery added hard seltzers, including a mojito that Ewen says is selling as well as their IPA. They also have a grapefruit seltzer and are trying more extremely small batches. By limited release, Ewen means it. Five gallons or one keg worth of product in a primary fermentation tank is removed and converted into about 35 cans.
“People are eagerly awaiting,” he said, as the release sells out in an hour. “It’s a fun way to engage with the community.”
With the shutdown and focus on to-go orders, Ewen has had a chance to meet regular customers for the first time. “We’ve had people come in saying they’ve come in often since opening and they’re still here to support us,” he said. “The appreciation expressed is great and they are happy that we can be open. It’s touching to be part of the community and see how valued we are.”
Ewen said they see about half the ticket sales they saw before the shutdown. The busy times continue to be Friday and Saturday while lunch earlier in the week tends to be the slowest time.
“Everything is concentrated in a couple of hours now,” he said.
The owners made it a point to keep all of the staff. “We were saving up for a kitchen expansion, but diverted that to support the company and protect the payroll,” he said.
They also benefited from small business assistance from state and federal government programs.
They are committed to paying full-time employees, even if the work isn’t there. That time allows employees to work on online education programs for brewer certification or other beer education.
Updated survey
One question on the updated survey asked how long the brewery owners could sustain the current business if closures occurred beyond May 13.
The largest response (39%) said one to three months and 26% said three-six months. Employees took a direct hit with full-timers dropped by 51% (from 722 to 354) from before the closure to after the closure was announced while part-timers decreased by about one-third (31.4% or from 977 to 670). More than half of breweries reported that some furloughed/laid off staff currently receive some benefits while 28.6% continue to receive benefits and 13% have not furloughed or laid-off employees.
All Together now
At Wild Mind, they came up with an idea for an All Together NEIPA (New England-style IPA) to support Wild Mind staff and others in the Twin Cities hospitality industry affected by COVID-19. The IPA combines five hop varieties including Columbus, Simcoe, Citra, Mosaic and Cascade along with juicy and tropical flavors. The idea originated with Other Half Brewing in New York and stretches around the globe.
Info: alltogether.beer
