Courtyard ducks get a short tour of Covenant Living

Covenant Living made an exception to the facility ban on visitors early this month. The Golden Valley senior cooperative escorted a family of ducks through its hallways in order to free them from the location’s courtyard. Staff suspected the mallard flew into the courtyard in early spring, but couldn’t get her ducklings out after they hatched. The mother and her eight offspring were herded through the building and to Bassett Creek by Jodie Clemens, a maintenance employee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

