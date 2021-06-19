Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute’s 8th Annual Celebration of Courage is set for noon Tuesday, June 29. The virtual event will support the Golden Valley institute’s adaptive sports and recreation programs for athletes with disabilities.
Emceed by Fox 9 News’ Courtney Godfrey, the event will also feature a special appearance by former Minnesota Twin and long-time Courage Kenny partner, Michael Cuddyer.
The event is a celebration of the “Power of Sports.” Courage Kenny Sports & Recreation has worked to keep athletes playing through the pandemic. Now that most in-person programs are restarting, the programs have upcoming updates.
Register or make a donation at allinahealth.org/CelebrationofCourage. Those registered by June 22 will be entered in a drawing to win a basket of Minnesota Twins gear.
There is no cost to attend virtually, but there are opportunities to make a contribution or purchase an event T-shirt for $20.
