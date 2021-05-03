An annual exhibit that features the work of artists with disabilities is open through Friday, May 14. Sponsored by Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Center in Golden Valley, the Art of Possibilities exhibit can be viewed at courageart.com.
Artists from all around the world were selected by a panel of judges for the exhibit, and each of the hundreds of pieces available for viewing will be available for sale.
The Art of Possibilities Art Show & Sale was established in 1963 to “showcase the talents of artists with a disability, provide a forum for artists to sell their work and create a cherished and inclusive event for people of all abilities.”
