A fix-it clinic will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N.

At the clinic, residents can get household items fixed for free while learning repair skills. Residents can bring small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices and more and receive guided assistance from volunteers with repair skills to disassemble, troubleshoot and fix their items.

Fix-it clinics teach valuable troubleshooting and basic repair skills, build community connections and reduce the number of repairable objects that are thrown in the trash.

To participate, bring goods in need of repair and any tools or supplies that think might help with the job. Help is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments