The Hennepin County Horticultural Society will present “Backyard Birding for Beginners” 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Faith Lilac Way Church, 5530 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.
The presentation will be given by Minnesota naturalist Stan Tekiela.
Over the past three decades, Tekiela has authored more than 130 flora and fauna field guides for nearly every state in the nation. He is also a well-known columnist and radio personality, his syndicated column appears in over 20 newspapers and his wildlife programs are broadcast on a number of Midwest radio stations.
Tekiela studies and photographs wildlife throughout the United States and has received various national and regional awards for his books and photographs.
This event is free to new visitors and no registration is required. Visit hchsgardeners.wordpress.com for more information.
