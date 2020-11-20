The Hennepin County Board has allocated $8 million of economic support to local restaurants, bars and food service establishments suffering business interruptions due to COVID-19.
The county is offering this support as COVID-19 infections continue to rise and public health measures further impact bars and restaurants.
Grants up to $15,000 will be available to businesses that are locally owned and operated; have a physical establishment in Hennepin County; have 100 or fewer employees; and have $6 million in annual revenues or less.
Administrators will rely on applicant certification and all grant recipients will be required to provide documentation in support of their eligibility upon request. Restaurants and bars that have previously received small business relief funding from Hennepin County will be eligible for $10,000 per business.
Since June, the county has given out more than $22 million in Small Business Relief grants in response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.
The deadline for applications is noon Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Info: hennepin.us/economic-development/programs/Emergency-relief
