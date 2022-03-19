The Golden Valley Garden Club will host a presentation on designing container gardens 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at Brookview Community Center, 316 Brookview Parkway S., Golden Valley.

Professional photographer and gardener Michelle Mero Riedel will give the presentation, offering tips on quality plants and container design instructions.

The event is free and open to the public. A livestream of the event will also be accessible at gvgardenclub.com.

