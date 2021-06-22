Crystal PD rendering

Construction on the new Crystal Police Department began this week. The $16 million project is expected to be completed summer 2022.

 Kraus-Anderson has begun construction on a new $16 million police department building on the city of Crystal’s municipal campus located at 4141 Douglas Dr. N. in Crystal.

Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the two-floor, 53,281-square-foot energy-efficient facility features new work spaces, a secure, centralized evidence storage area, secure indoor fleet storage, dedicated space for K9 officers, detention area, expanded locker room and community meeting room. 

The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2022.

Recommended for you

Load comments