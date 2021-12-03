The Brooklyn Center City Council may find a budget compromise for 2022 after the city manager brought forward a new proposal with amended funding for the city’s new public safety departments Dec. 2.
Mayor Mike Elliott recently brought forward a budget proposal that would reallocate approximately $1.2 million from 14 open police department positions to fund the development of new public safety departments.
After a contentious Nov. 29 council meeting to consider the mayor’s reallocation proposal that ran more than six hours, City Manager Reggie Edwards drafted a new proposal, which would freeze funding for three police department positions and provide additional funding to create the new public safety departments.
“I think that we’re all doing our best to come to a compromise,” Elliott said. “I think that we are at a place probably where we can move on. I think we have several places of agreement between council and staff, enough that we can proceed.”
While the council opted not to hear public comments on the proposal during the Dec. 2 meeting, residents will have an opportunity to weigh in during the Dec. 6 Truth and Taxation hearing before a vote by the council.
In May, following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, the council approved a resolution to create a new public safety department staffed by unarmed civilians and mental health professionals. This new department would respond to non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls-for-service.
In recent weeks, the council has grappled with budget decisions regarding the implementation of the resolution.
Funding differences
In the previously approved preliminary budget, Edwards proposed allocating $1.5 million to create the new public safety departments in 2022.
There are differences between the proposals made by the mayor and the city manager. The two did not use consistent terminology across the proposals, and there is continued debate on what constitutes a public safety initiative as opposed to, for instance, a public health or youth engagement initiative.
According to Edwards, the largest discrepancy between the mayor’s proposal and the preliminary budget was funding for the Community Response Unit, which would respond to mental health calls.
Estimates brought forward by Communities United Against Police Brutality, which were intended to be a guideline rather than an exacting budget recommendation, indicated that a department model operating 12 hours per day department could be funded with approximately $517,895.
In the preliminary budget, Edwards had proposed $250,000 for a pilot of this Community Response program, as well as $250,000 for a civilian traffic response pilot.
In a new budget proposal, Edwards proposed a $52,000 increase in lodging taxes, an $11,343 increase in vacant city staff position savings and a $303,114 freeze on three police department positions to fund the gap between the budget proposals.
With an additional $366,957 available, Edwards increased the pilot mental health Community Response Unit funds to $517,957 and the civilian traffic response to $260,000 for both 2022 and 2023.
Communities United Against Police Brutality, Law Enforcement Action Partnership, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde, and Elliott lobbied for a 24-hour operational model for the mental health Community Response Unit.
A 24-hour model was estimated to cost approximately $800,000 per year.
Edwards said that since the pilot program would not start until mid-year, the $517,957 ought to be sufficient to begin the program with either operational model.
Likewise, additional grants and other funding could be pursued over the coming year with additional staff capacity, Edwards said.
As part of the proposal, Edwards planned for a police department labor study, which would seek to measure the impact of the pilot programs on the police department workload, as well as the impact of staffing on police service quality.
Based on the study, the city could either reinstate the three police department positions, continue a freeze or permanently eliminate them from future budget proposals.
The city has the capacity to hire and train up to 12 officers per year, according to Edwards. With 14 vacancies, the city could still onboard up to 11 officers under the new proposal.
Edwards said he spoke with the police department while developing the proposal.
The police department’s leadership “can figure out where that would have the least impact so that we don’t diminish the quality of police services,” Edwards said. “I did have this conversation with some staff, whether or not it be union or commanders and the chief. So we had some conversations about this. And so, while we don’t always agree on everything, it’s something that we’re in the same ballpark and we think that we can manage.”
Reaction to mayor’s proposal
Councilmembers April Graves, Dan Ryan and Kris Lawerence-Anderson questioned the mayor’s budget proposal when it was introduced.
Likewise, Edwards, along with the president of the local police union and statewide police union officials, came out against the mayor’s proposal.
However, Councilmember Marquita Butler and many speakers, including representatives from organizations such as the Council on American Islamic Relations-Minnesota and the Barbershops and Black Congregation Cooperative, spoke in support of the funding proposal, or fully funding the implementation of the city’s public safety plan.
“Brooklyn Center is doing something incredible – this is an opportunity for the city to showcase what’s possible,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota.
The proposal would leave the department short-staffed and negatively impact its ability to provide services, Edwards said.
“That would have a significant and detrimental impact, an unsustainable impact on the department,” he said.
In a joint statement Nov. 29, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Law Enforcement Labor Services, Inc. asked the council to oppose the mayor’s amendment.
“Brooklyn Center’s police officers are committed to building community and working to keep the community safe and secure,” said Chuck Valleau, acting president of the rank-and-file Brooklyn Center police officers’ union. “This upcoming vote to defund the police department will make residents less safe and further divide our community. Less officers will result in more crime, longer response times to help victims of crime, and less resources to investigate crimes to provide justice.”
Since there was never a motion to approve the mayor’s amendment, Ryan he did not feel the mayor’s proposal should move forward to the city’s Dec. 6 Truth in Taxation hearing.
Implementation Committee
A looming issue over the budgeting process has been the city’s absent Implementation Committee.
The committee was included in the original resolution to help guide the implementation of the new departments.
The committee, which will be chaired by Elliott and deliver recommendations to the council as a whole, has not yet been formed.
The council has allocated funding for a temporary project manager for the Implementation Committee.
Elliott said that final interviews are being conducted for the position, and the committee is planned to be formed and active early in January 2022.
As a result, the city has been tasked with adopting budgets for programs that do not yet have approved operational models.
Likewise, part of the committee’s remit is to explore further funding models to support the programs.
Elliott’s budget contained a $150,000 line item for both the committee manager and professional services, while Edward’s proposal offered $80,000 for the manager.
When Elliott questioned the $70,000 gap, Edwards said part of the overall public safety budget could be used to fill it.
Resolution language
Debate continued regarding the language approved in the May resolution and the language proposed by Edwards to construct the new response model.
While the resolution calls for the creation of new departments with directors, Edwards has preferred to use terms such as office and office manager.
According to Edwards, the language in the resolution is inconsistent with the city’s organizational structure. Department directors would oversee other department directors, introducing issues that could be simplified using consistent language, he said.
“Words matter, structurally matter,” Edwards said. “You can’t have a director reporting to another director.”
City Attorney Troy Gilchrist said that the city needs to use language consistent with that which exists in the resolution when approving the budget to avoid potential lawsuits. The council could adopt a resolution changing the language at any time, he said, but should be consistent until that time.
The council agreed that the language could remain as it exists in the resolution for now, and can be considered by the Implementation Committee early next year.
While titles for certain roles may change, their overall responsibilities within the organization should remain as laid out in the resolution, Elliott said. He said he would not be “precious” about the position titles.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson concurred that duties would be more important than titles, and said she would defer to Edwards on the preferred position names.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
