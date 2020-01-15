For a Twin Cities-based landscape and snow-ice management company, winter weather provides a testing ground for a new high-tech snowplow.
Using the plow can reduce road salt usage by as much as 30-50% , according to Ryan Foudray, chief executive officer of Prescription Landscape, which also has regional facilities in Shakopee and Crystal.
Compared to traditional fixed-blade, non-wired snowplows, the Live Edge plow can safely scrape more deeply into the snow cover, without fear of bruising the underlying asphalt or concrete, said Foudray.
The closer the scrape, the less salt needed to melt the remaining snow.
The blade of the plow consists jointed sections and each segment reacts to changes in the operating terrain independently, giving the blade the ability to adjust its height according to the specific conditions.
“Snow left behind by snowplows can add to slippery conditions hazardous to motorists and pedestrians alike,” says Foudray. “Leftover snow has to be treated, usually with salt and/or a salt-based compound, to maintain safety for motorists and pedestrians. The ill-effects of road salt on the physical environment are a matter of increasing public concern in snowbelt states such as Minnesota.”
For its initial test of the plow, the company chose to the grounds of one of its health care customers. The plow will be used exclusively at the health care facility this winter. The facility name is confidential. The company hopes to see a 30% reduction in salt usage.
Metal Pless, manufacturer of snowplows based in Plessisville, Quebec, Canada, makes the Live Edge plow.
Info: 651-488-8965 or rxlandscape.com
