A one-time stand-in for Louie Anderson will be standing up to deliver comedy at the New Hope Cinema Grill.
Bloomington resident Jason Schommer often took the place of Anderson while camera operators prepared their equipment for scenes in the FX show “Baskets,” in which Anderson comically played Christine Baskets, a character he based on his own Minnesotan mother, according to the television network.
For two years, Schommer also opened for Anderson, who grew up in St. Paul, when the funnyman had a running show in Las Vegas.
Schommer noted that he and Anderson, who died in January at the age of 68, performed many times together at the New Hope Cinema Grill, 2749 Winnetka Ave. N. in New Hope.
“While I miss Louie greatly, I am happy to return to such a fun and unique venue,” Schommer said in an email announcing his upcoming show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with fellow comedians Jesse Ellis, Malory Manderfield and Jodie Maruska.
Schommer plans to riff on a proposed television show he had been working on with Anderson, which is built around life in Schommer’s hometown of Little Falls. He and Anderson worked on the concept as the pandemic canceled shows in Las Vegas, with Anderson mulling Schommer’s suggestions before coming back with what Schommer called “a heightened version.”
Schommer also plans to tell stories from The Moth, a public radio show that he co-hosts.
Reached for an interview as he gathered possible new material amid a trip with family to humid Hawaii, Schommer pondered the nature of performing stand-up comedy in a suburban movie theater.
Pointing to the stadium seating and view of the audience a performer has at the venue, Schommer said, “It’s a fun, different vibe than a regular comedy club.”
His relationship with Anderson began more than a decade ago when Anderson saw Schommer’s act and asked Schommer to open during some of Anderson’s frequent returns to Minnesota. That led to the Las Vegas shows and Schommer’s work with “Baskets.”
Schommer recalled walking through a Costco or eating hot dogs ahead of shooting for a “Baskets” scene while reading Anderson’s lines from “a little baby script” as part of his duties.
Schommer called the experience a crash course in sitcom filming. However, “Baskets” had not been his first brush with a TV show.
As a student at the University of Minnesota – Morris with no major life plans after graduation aside from participating in a production of “Grease” in Little Falls, Schommer decided to seek a job on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” by calling a ticket line and asking how to work for the show, eventually reaching the internship coordinator.
When asked for his resume and a cover letter, he recalled promising to send them the next day and then calling a professor to ask how to create the job search tools.
“We didn’t do that in theater,” he noted.
His first efforts in making a resume and cover letter proved successful, leading to an interview in New York and then the production internship.
As an intern, he often witnessed musical artists like Mariah Carey or Harry Connick, Jr., warming up as he set out milk and cake snacks called Ring Dings on studio audience seats.
“They’re just kind of horsing around, and, you know, Billy Joel’s on the accordion playing “Roll Out the Barrel,” said Schommer, who noted other interns soon wanted to help him lay out the snacks.
He also rubbed elbows with “Saturday Night Live” stars who worked on the same eighth floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
“I’d go to the bathroom and walk past Molly Shannon,” he recalled. “She’d be in the hallway, rehearsing a monologue or something. And it was weird and surreal, but it was normal there, so you just didn’t think anything of it.”
Years later, he joined Chris Kattan at – where else – the New Hope Cinema Grill for a comedy show. He opened for Tim Meadows at the former Joke Joint Comedy Club in Lilydale. When Schommer mentioned his past work on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” to the SNL alums, he said they traded questions about each other’s memories of their respective shows.
“It was a weird, full-circle thing,” Schommer said.
He broke into stand-up comedy himself while working at “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” when a head writer encouraged him to try it out at the New York Comedy Club.
“I told stories about being a small-town Minnesota boy in the big city for the very first time, and people laughed,” he said.
His association with the radio show The Moth came years later as he attended a recording of the show to support a friend who had hoped to tell a story on the air. He ended up telling his own story, about meeting comedian Kathy Griffin as a result of frantically seeking a ticket to her show through an online chat board. Griffin paused during her routine to ask the audience if Schommer had made it to the show while commenting on the humor of his posts, he recalled.
The account proved to be good radio show fodder, leading him to tell more stories for other episodes of The Moth. The show later asked him to become one of three hosts who rotate throughout the year.
His stand-up shows include stories as well, whether joking that his doctor runs so many tests on him he believes she is seeking to gain fame by discovering a new disease or talking about family oddities.
Set to join Schommer in New Hope, Maruska seeks to use her “Minnesota-nice” demeanor to comedic effect while Ellis talks about the “often hilarious experiences of a mental health professional,” according to a show description. Manderfield won last year’s Funniest Person Contest at Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis.
“It’s really going to be a fun night from beginning to end,” Schommer promised. “I get jazzed, I get excited, doing shows of really talented people.”
For tickets and more information, visit cinemagrill.com/on-stage.
