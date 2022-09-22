When I was 11, my dad gave me a Boy Scout knife with a can opener, screw driver, and bottle opener. He taught me to use knives carefully, as tools.

My grandfather, a hunter and World War I veteran, taught me about guns. I did the child thing and pointed a toy rifle at him. Taking it sternly, he said: “Never aim a gun at a person. You only point it if you are hunting. Then you eat what you kill.”

