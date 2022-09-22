When I was 11, my dad gave me a Boy Scout knife with a can opener, screw driver, and bottle opener. He taught me to use knives carefully, as tools.
My grandfather, a hunter and World War I veteran, taught me about guns. I did the child thing and pointed a toy rifle at him. Taking it sternly, he said: “Never aim a gun at a person. You only point it if you are hunting. Then you eat what you kill.”
I was drafted during the war in Vietnam. The military confiscated my Boy Scout knife as a dangerous weapon, then sent 18 year olds out for weapons training.
I was fortunate. I served the entire time as a night medic in an Army clinic near Ulm on the Danube. I traveled Europe with no one shooting at me, and bought woodcarvings in Oberammergau, Germany. I also replaced my dad’s gift with a Swiss Army knife, a serious upgrade from the four “blades” of the Boy Scout camping tool.
When I got home, I went back to telling stories, running camping programs for children. With my new camping tool, those campfire cliffhanger stories ended like, “Will the canoe fall off the edge of the world, or will it be rescued by the Flying Meatball and his wonderful, marvelous Swiss Army knife? Which blade will he use? The scissors? The saw? The tweezers? To find out, tune in again tomorrow.”
When I finally became a school storyteller and video specialist, I traded my Flying Meatball character for suspenseful episodes of long classics like Collodi’s “Pinocchio,” the mischievous puppet carved from a magic log by a woodcarver’s knife. I still carried my Swiss Army marvel as a useful tool, but as I taught children to tell their own stories, schools sided with military policy and banned my pocketknife.
This curious behavior forced me to observe mythical policy decisions. I learned that abortion rates usually decrease when the difficult job of parenting is aided by access to decent jobs, child care, affordable housing and health care. Sadly, these resources are often opposed by those fighting to end killing unborn children, even as they later expect those children to patriotically go to war. Now they’re fighting equally hard for zero gun regulation., a policy which appears to afford school children the possibility of death by a military assault weapon long before they’re old enough to enlist.
Pinocchio’s nose lengthened inconveniently when he lied to hurt others or to avoid consequences. He needed the Blue Fairy’s guidance to be a real boy, to live the truth of caring for others. Today, too many political puppets purport to be real, while imaginary noses stretch right past integrity to be tangled in special interests.
Mass media philosopher Marshall McLuhan once wrote about artists having an “early warning radar” to detect and solve problems others are missing. He must have meant Fred Cogelow, renowned Willmar woodcarver and candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives in District 16B. I can’t vote for Fred because Golden Valley is 86 miles away, but I support him.
The Old Gardening Party supports anyone who carves a living monument from the truth that our rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are even for poor single mothers, young Black men, or 11-year-old girls sexually assaulted by a relative.
Fred’s incumbent opponent has done many good things, but I’m frightened by his 100% rating from the gun owners caucus. Guns can be “just” tools, as my grandfather taught, but I believe that “regulation is wrong” wrangling kills that idea.
The library has a book, “Easy Wood Carving For Children,” but it’s regulated. You have to bring it back. Also, a woodcarver created a 20-foot pencil from a snapped-off tree in Minneapolis, but it’s regulated. It’s on the southern corner of 22nd Street and East Lake of the Isles Parkway, and the road is one way going north. You can’t drive by legally unless you get on at 24th Street.
The OGP recommends use of pencils, large or small, to vote against violence.
