The month of March is said to “come in like a lion and go out like a lamb.” The age-old phrase, which is supposedly attributable to the venerable Farmer’s Almanac, stems from ancestral beliefs in balance; it presumes that if weather is bad at the start of a month, like a roaring lion, the month should end with more pleasant weather, gentle like a lamb.

The month also commemorates what is known as Women’s History Month, an event that started as Women’s History Week but has expanded more than quadruple since then.

