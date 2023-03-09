The month of March is said to “come in like a lion and go out like a lamb.” The age-old phrase, which is supposedly attributable to the venerable Farmer’s Almanac, stems from ancestral beliefs in balance; it presumes that if weather is bad at the start of a month, like a roaring lion, the month should end with more pleasant weather, gentle like a lamb.
The month also commemorates what is known as Women’s History Month, an event that started as Women’s History Week but has expanded more than quadruple since then.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the first proposed Equal Rights Amendment, and the 51st of its approval by Congress (March 22). The measure was rapidly ratified by the Minnesota legislature and 34 other states, three fewer than the required 3/4 of the states. The prospective 28th Amendment, which bars discrimination due “to sex,” is now bogged down in multiple federal court lawsuits (due to rescission of prior approvals by five states and belated approvals by the requisite three other jurisdictions).
Meanwhile, DFLers in Minnesota, with control of both houses of the Legislature and the Governor’s office, are in the process of pushing through a similar, but even broader ERA-type measure to the state constitution. It would, if passed by majorities in both houses and approved by a majority of the voters, incorporate into the state constitution prohibitions against discrimination based not only on gender but other protected classifications such as age, race, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identification, among other matters, but not religion.
Several similarities
Women’s History Month shares several similarities with Black History Month, which is celebrated in February.
Both trace their origins back to the 1970s, though they did not reach national prominence for quite a few years.
They both call attention to the accomplishments, including tribulations and turmoils that the people have overcome over the years.
But one dissimilarity is that while February’s Black History Month has been chronicled in this column for several years, including last month, “Realtor’s regret—little, late but laudatory,” Feb. 9, focusing on the accomplishments and obstacles overcome by Black men and women in the quad communities, Women History Month has been bypassed here.
But, no more.
Many mayors
The achievements by women have been manifested in the four communities here in many ways. One of them is the number of mayors that have governed them.
Each of the quads has had at least one female mayor; Golden Valley has had three.
In Robbinsdale, Joy Robb, who passed away three years ago, served as mayor for a period in the late 1980s to 1990s. ReNae Bowman had two terms at the helm in Crystal, while Kathi Hemken, mayor of New Hope since 2008, is in her fourth term.
Golden Valley has been at the forefront of women in high political places. Pat Moberg became the first woman city councilmember in the early 1970s. Following her, three women have served as mayor, beginning with Rosemary Thoreson in the late 1970s, followed by Mary Anderson, who served for two stints before and after she chaired the Metropolitan Council, and Linda Loomis, who served three terms for 10 years at the beginning of this millennium.
The mayors are not alone in wielding political influence in the quad communities. A large number of women have been in the state Legislature, headed by 38-year legislative veteran Ann Rest of New Hope, now the president pro tempore of the Senate, as well as previous legislators from both parties, such as DFLer Ember Reichgott Junge, also of New Hope, who spent 18 years in the Senate, beginning at age 29 and reaching high leadership positions, as well as authoring the nation’s first charter school legislation, intriguingly chronicled in her book “Zero Chance of Passage”; and Peggy Leppik, a moderate Republican from Golden Valley from who served in the House from 1981-2002, playing a prominent role in education issues, among other matters.
There also have been numerous women members of the city councils, participating in or heading commissions, and filling important administrative and staff roles in all of those communities.
Additional accomplishments
Women in the quad communities have played important roles in many other ways. Their achievements have taken place in the business community, both large, medium and small ones. Others have contributed in additional ways, too: the arts, business, culinary careers, education, fire suppression, insurance, law, and law enforcement, media, medicine, nonprofits, religion, retail services, and a bevy of other endeavors, plus traditional homemaker roles, too, which ought not be overlooked or minimized.
Whether this month is regarded as a lion, a lamb or a mixture of both, women continue to march forward, in accomplishments in these four cities and elsewhere.
