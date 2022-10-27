My grandson, Lincoln, lettered on the Lakeville varsity trapshooting team when he was in middle school. He turns 16 in November, and is still learning responsible gun usage from his dad and from the competition. When he was in grade school, I often told stories in Lincoln’s class, and was pleased a few years back to be written into a school assignment:
“I honor the American flag for my country and its people. I honor the flag for the troops that died in war, the people who go to the moon, and those who make space ships. I honor the flag because then I am honoring veterans.
“My grandpa is a veteran. When he was 15, he did the JFK 50-mile hike. When he was 61, he did a 61-mile hike for less war and better veteran care. He was a medic in the army and he thinks we have too much war. When he was 70, his book ‘SIXTY-ONE’ was published, and he did a 70-mile ‘Beating Weapons into Windmills’ walk. I walked with him on part of that hike. The book is about what my grandpa believes about war and veterans and loving country.
“He also made a bronze bell and rings it 11 times, especially on Nov. 11, like people did when they hoped World War I would be the last war. I get to ring it when I’m with him.”
The bronze bell was made on a 2013 Minnesota State Arts Board grant with sculptor Gita Ghei and 11 Veterans for Peace to honor the original Armistice of 1918. Until 1954, Veterans Day was called Armistice Day, and for many years bells rang 11 times at 11 a.m., the moment the peace agreement was signed. World War I was so horrific worldwide it was called “The War to End All Wars,” and honoring veterans meant working hard so fewer would ever need to be thanked for their sacrifice.
Veterans for Peace still celebrates Nov. 11 as Armistice, this year at the World War I Monument on Victory Memorial Drive in North Minneapolis. The parkway is lined with trees and plaques to remember Hennepin County soldiers who died in WWI. The flagpole casts a shadow on a panel saying Armistice Day 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. At the 100th anniversary of the armistice in 2018, groups like the American Legion replaced the traditional Veterans Day 21-gun salute with bells ringing 21 times.
In “Breakfast of Champions,” Kurt Vonnegut, author, POW, and WWII Veteran, wrote:
“When I was a boy, and when Dwayne Hoover was a boy, all the people of all the nations which had fought in the First World War were silent during the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour of Armistice Day, which was the eleventh day of the eleventh month.
“It was during that minute in nineteen hundred and eighteen, that millions upon millions of human beings stopped butchering one another. I have talked to old men who were on battlefields during that minute. They have told me in one way or another that the sudden silence was the Voice of God. So we still have among us some men who can remember when God spoke clearly to mankind.”
In Golden Valley we hear the bells of Calvary Lutheran, but war has melted many church bells to make weapons. In John Hersey’s 1945 novel, “A Bell for Adano,” a U.S. major is assigned to rebuild the city of Adano, Italy, after World War II. He finds the villagers glad to have necessities restored, but what they really want is a replacement for their bell melted down by Mussolini.
Today City of Bells (cityofbells.com) is working to restore church bells in Minnesota. They also ring the Liberty Bell replica at the Minnesota State Capitol on Jan. 1, Memorial Day, and July 4. On Nov. 11, they ring that bell 11 times in the spirit of Armistice, and the Old Gardening Party encourages attendance at some Nov. 11 ceremony.
We believe the real honoring is to enter the fight to drastically reduce the number of veterans, and to end obfuscation of veteran care for mental health and war toxin exposure. The OGP also recommends telling stories like “The Peace Bell” by Margi Preus to the children in your life. It’s the tale of a Japanese temple bell taken by the U.S. Navy for weapons manufacture from a Japanese shipyard, then returned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.