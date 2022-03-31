Unless or until another variant rears its spiky head, we may at last be through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Does this mean disruptions in our public schools are over too?
As much as I’d like to say so, it would be folly.
We have at least two years of catching up to do, both academically and emotionally. The pandemic caused many adults and young people to face mental health challenges. We lost loved ones, coped (or didn’t) with disruptions, lost or changed jobs, and struggled financially. Many students missed weeks of school, either through illness or the difficulties of online instruction; they also missed the stable routine, the caring staff, and the friendships that are vital aspects of being present in the classroom.
As we look ahead to school this fall, we are thinking more about social emotional learning (edutopia.org/social-emotional-learning-history) and its place in our buildings. This concept represents a way “to help teach children how to be empathetic, caring people and to create a supportive, trusting school environment where they can feel safe and thrive.”
Educators understand these skills can be reinforced and taught in school. We absolutely need to spend more time on them if we are to have any hope of catching our kids up academically.
A deeper focus on the empathy aspects of social emotional learning may be appropriate for some of the folks in New Prague as well. Certainly, the racial taunting lobbed at our Cooper High School girls basketball team when they played there in late February was the kind of disrespect that no one, neither our players nor our coaches, needed to suffer.
If anything good has come of this, it is that these kinds of incidents – which have happened for a long time – are being called to the public’s attention via broadcast, print and digital media. Perhaps the bright light of public disapproval will help attune public school sports fans – and the leagues that govern teams – to their responsibility to be “empathetic, caring people.”
As for Robbinsdale Area Schools, we are not going back: either to play sports in New Prague, or to a time when racial abuse was ignored, dismissed, or excused as “not knowing better.” It’s 2022, and we all know better.
We also will not go back to doing school as it was done in the years leading up to the pandemic. The last time Robbinsdale Area Schools modified its strategic plan was 2018 – well before COVID-19 and racial upheaval upended lives across the globe, and before public education in our nation was changed forever.
We have been through too much in the last two years, and we’ve learned we can – and must – do school differently. If we do it differently enough, we will be able to improve the interest and achievement of more of our students.
It is time to create a strategic plan that embraces the new realities of our world, while maintaining what still works in our district. We have contracted with Greenway Strategy Group to guide our process, which needs to include our entire community. I invite you to participate in our planning. Go to rdale.org and follow the links to our strategic planning page for information about how you can make your ideas heard.
We all have a lot of catching up to do. In a spirit of optimism that the worst is indeed over, we will approach the needs of our students and teachers with open hearts, open minds, and unshakable faith in the value of a free and equitable education for all.
___
David Engstrom is the superintendent for Robbinsdale Area Schools.
