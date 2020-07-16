Hello, hola! I’m honored and thrilled to be serving as the new president of North Hennepin Community College. I started July 1, but my family and I moved to the area from South Florida in June. In case you are wondering if I know about winter in Minnesota, yes, I do. It was 8 degrees below zero the day I visited campus for interviews, but that didn’t scare me away. I’m here and ready to continue the great work at the college, and look forward to connecting with you when it is safe to do so. As difficult as it will be to start my presidency from home, I accept the responsibility of doing my part by social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene for the greater good. We are all in this together, and it’s very important that we take care of each other.
Needless to say, the health and safety of our campus community is the number one priority as we plan for fall semester, so we’ll be offering mostly online/hybrid courses with limited face-to-face instruction. Employees who can telework will do so while offering services remotely. We’re committed to continually improving the online learning experience. For faculty, we’re offering several training opportunities to share effective teaching strategies for online course delivery. Later this month, we’re launching a free, four week, one-credit course (effective student learning) to help students succeed with online learning and the college experience, including communicating with instructors, note taking, test taking and getting involved. This is a great opportunity for students new to college, as well as returning students who want to freshen skills. Making technology accessible is also critical, so we’ll continue to work with students on securing laptops, and offering free Wi-Fi via the campus parking lots. Stay updated on fall plans by visiting nhcc.edu/fall.
Last month, North Hennepin Community College was one of 35 post-secondary institutions in the country selected by the Association of American Colleges and Universities to participate in its Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Institute. The institute’s framework utilizes healing circles to engage participants in thoughtful dialogue about race, racial experiences and our racialized history. The goal is to better understand the perspectives of others from a compassionate lens so that we can begin the process of healing, together. An important element of this process is acknowledging race and the history of racial hierarchy so that we can begin and continue the work of dismantling racial oppression. We’d like to invite you to attend a virtual Racial Healing Circle specifically for community members on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free, but advance registration is required at nhcc.edu/solidarity.
I am energized by the incredible work going on within the campus community to fulfill our mission of engaging students and changing lives, and look forward to continuing to meet and exceed the needs of our community. Please feel free to connect with me via email, Rolando.Garcia@nhcc.edu or follow me on Twitter, @NHCCPrezGarcia.
Rolando Garcia is President of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.