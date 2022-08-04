I moved into our current house, which was built in 1968, in 1988. The yard was professionally landscaped with bushes, trees and lots of river rock, which was all the rage at that time. The house was surrounded by the stuff, as well as the perimeters of the yard.

The landscaping had not been touched since about 1970. There was an inch of debris over all the river rock, with its own layer of weeds and small trees. Bushes were dead, dying or overgrown. I spent the first few years cutting things back and tearing out English ivy entangled with the roofing. I ripped up the healthiest growth of the deadly nightshade in the upper Midwest.

