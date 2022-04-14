President Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “I hate war, as only a soldier who has lived it can.” He also said, “Every gun made, every ship launched, is a theft from those who are hungry.” His picture hung prominently at my grandparents’ home, and my mother took me out of school in third grade to see the popular World War II general in a parade.
America’s founders feared a standing army, and there was a time when those guns were manufactured only when war erupted, but World War II somehow moved us to a standing weapons industry. When Eisenhower left office in 1961, he warned that though readiness is necessary, we must never allow the “Military-Industrial Complex” to control foreign policy.
Let us remember who was in control prior to the last election, when most every presidential candidate said the Iraq war was wrong. Our last president praised a bump in defense stocks when he bombed Syria. How could that be? How could the Ukraine conflict emerge the minute we left Afghanistan? The causes of war are always complex, but the New Testament advises, “The love of money is the root of all evil.” Settling international differences is never helped when potential astronomical profits intertwine with the intricacies of lobbying, advertising, and ideology.
In 2015, I was invited to organize a session at the Minnesota Nobel Peace Prize Forum that debated whether it should be legal to profit from selling weapons of war. We wondered if anyone would attend as the topic has a hidden “don’t go there” history. Surprisingly, the room filled, mostly with college students who didn’t know they weren’t supposed to know.
Most people are unaware of the 1930s Congressional attempt to make it impossible to profit from war. The American Legion originated in 1919 to fight for veterans benefits, and they were there in support. The serious effort began because a few World War I weapons manufacturers increased profit as much as 800%, while everyone else, including veterans and small business, was devastated. The bill was ultimately killed by companies already secretly selling weapons to the Nazis.
The OGP is about telling important stories to children, and this year a remarkable children’s book has been reissued by Jack Zipes’ Little Mole and Honey Bear Press. “Tistou: The Boy with Green Thumbs of Peace” was written in 1957 by Maurice Druon, a writer who joined the World War II French army to resist the Nazis. The compelling chapter book tells of Tistou using his inherent ability to make things grow to improve life for folks having a hard time. Tistou’s father, a “nice man,” is a wealthy weapons manufacturer, and when war breaks out, Tistou is horrified to learn his Dad’s factory favors one side in the war, but sells to both as good customers. The book is fiction, but the concept is not, and I recommend getting the story for you and the children in your life to learn how Tistou steps up to the problem.
Also, if you want to tangibly help the children of Ukraine, check out voices.org.ua/en.
The OGP has always advocated that corporations procuring defense contracts should show the same sacrifice as soldiers. That might mean adopting similar compensation scales to the military, something like the highest paid general makes only 12 times more than the lowest paid private. It could be returning all profits to those from whom Eisenhower reported theft, or to better mental health care for Veterans. Many soldiers perform valuable, “nonviolent” service, but 90% of those killed in modern warfare are civilians, a violation of International Law. All who serve are harmed, at least subconsciously, because killing civilians is inherent in our “best” weapons systems.
Whether we want to point to it or not, escalating veteran suicide is driven by this systemic flaw where a safe minority receives enormous profits to outfit soldiers to risk their lives for moderate pay. Children will grow up to be asked for patriotism, and the OGP advocates for true war stories first. Tistou tackles the sad, historic truth of war profit discrepancy. Maybe that’s why it went out of print.
