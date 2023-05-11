I was relaxing in a hot bath when I happened to glance at the floor and saw ants. What the fluff!! Itty bitty black ants, barely discernible.
The weather has been very confusing: warm, cold, very warm then very cold. Does this confusion in the weather have something to do with it? Are the ants confused? What are they doing here? What are they eating, soap scum? (Granted, there is enough of that).
Some of them seemed to be living under a vinegar bottle. Those are some tough ants. They are so tiny that when I went to squish them, they could hide in the grout and not get killed. That didn’t deter me; I just squished that toilet paper down harder and tossed them in the toilet. (They can probably swim, for all that I know.)
What’s ironic about this is that I have dog food and cat food out in the open and there is not an ant in sight. Nor are there any ants in the kitchen and pantry. I looked. Once, years ago, I had ants in my pantry but they were bigger than these. That was decades ago. However, when I went into my second bathroom, there were a few ants there as well. Same itty bitty black ants, two to three slowly sniffing around. Good grief! Were they coming up the shower/tub drains? Will they mercifully leave once the temperature rises? I will mop the floors and wait to find out.
Actually, I am rather fond of ants. As an adult, I purchased Uncle Milton’s Ant Farm. These were large black ants that were shipped by mail. There was no queen with the set, so the ant farm did not last for a long time. I enjoyed it immensely. Naturalist E. O. Wilson was the world’s expert on ants. I read some of his work. It was said that he had over 30 ant farms. I would love to see them.
As a child, I would go to a sandy part of the land where my street came to an end and look for anthills. There were many, large and small. I would watch the ants scurry around for hours. I was an odd child.
Later, at sandy beaches I discovered antlions. Antlions, also known as doodlebugs because of the funny tracks the larvae make, are common in North America. The larvae dig shallow pits in the sand. They lay at the bottom, covered with sand, and wait for ants to fall in. If the ant attempts to climb out of the pit, it will flick sand at them to have them fall.
We are fortunate that antlion larvae are very small because they look like something out of your worst nightmares. They make Predator look cuddly. Antlions have the body of a stink bug with jaws and mouth parts twice the length of its body.
Wikipedia says: “The predatory actions of the larvae have attracted attention throughout history and antlions have been mentioned in literature since classical times.”
I’m not the only odd one here.
A few days ago, when I was out walking, I saw hundreds of ants milling around on the sidewalk. This is a springtime event called swarming. Swarming is when a queen ant leaves to set up a new colony and brings other ants with her. These ants looked like they were searching for a new crack in the pavement. They will proceed to burrow down and start a new colony. No harm done.
I don’t think they were swarming to get into my bathroom, but you never know.
