I was relaxing in a hot bath when I happened to glance at the floor and saw ants. What the fluff!! Itty bitty black ants, barely discernible.

The weather has been very confusing: warm, cold, very warm then very cold. Does this confusion in the weather have something to do with it? Are the ants confused? What are they doing here? What are they eating, soap scum? (Granted, there is enough of that).

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments