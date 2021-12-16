Our table top Christmas tree, when unadorned, is not a lovely sight. Thirty inches tall, it looks to all the world to be a set of cleaning brushes, dyed green, and stuck into a wooden pole. And that is exactly what it is.
In 1906, Alfred C. Fuller began selling assorted cleaning and hair brushes door to door. These efforts became the Fuller Brush Company, which continued door-to-door sales into the 1980s.
During World War II, the Fuller Brush Company decreased the output of hair brushes in order to make brushes for the cleaning of guns. One stateside item they did produce for civilians was the Fuller Brush Christmas Tree. These table top trees were made out of green wire brushes formed into branches. These branches were then set into holes drilled into a wooden pole affixed to a stand.
Christmas trees were in short supply during World War II. The men who would have cut down and marketed Christmas trees were in the war effort. Road and rail resources were used for the military. Fresh Christmas trees were not a luxury that most people could afford. People clamored for Christmas tree substitutes. The Fuller Brush Company filled a need.
My grandparents bought this tree sometime in the early 1940s. Their only child, my father, was in the Army seeing combat in Italy and France. His service resulted in significant physical wounds and even greater, although hidden, emotional scarring. He returned to his hometown of Niles, Michigan where he remained for the rest of his life. He sold life, home owner and car insurance, which he hated. He loved Christmas.
My father always bought a live Christmas tree the weekend of Thanksgiving and set it up one week later. After an epic fit of swearing, the Christmas tree was installed in the living room and fitted with large burn-down-the-house lights. It was my job to hang the ornaments and put on the tinsel. I would put on the long, silver strips one piece at a time. Each strand would have its own special place. I would take down any tinsel that was carelessly slapped on the tree. I was a bit of a tyrant about this. I still am.
Meanwhile, my grandparents kept the little Fuller Brush Christmas Tree on a table by a front window. Besides small glass ornaments and little lights, small wooden battleships were hung. These were made in Japan, shortly after the war, and were a gift from my father. I was always enchanted by this little tree.
After my grandparents died, years passed before I saw it again. My father and mother maintained his large, live trees until the last years of his life. The funny little tree was not much compared to the lights, color and ornaments of my father’s trees.
In the passing down of family items, the bottle brush tree ended up with me. Like the proverbial Charlie Brown Christmas Tree, the little bottle brush tree did not look like much and was destined for the trash, but somehow came home with me. I always loved the tree at my grandparents, and was looking for a bit of connection with the past.
Over the years, the tree has served its purpose admirably. It was the tree the cats could take down and not destroy. When the children were little, I hung wooden and non-breakable ornaments so my kids could play with it.
Today, it is host to my collection of crystal and hand-made ornaments. With small white lights, it sparkles the crystals and gives a warm, Christmas glow. A tiny Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus rest below its branches. Behind this glow is a history of war, hardship and survival. It is family, tradition and history all rolled into one. And what is Christmas if not that?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.