I, along with my colleagues Rep. Cheryl Youakim (46B-St. Louis Park) and Rep. Ned Carroll (42A-Plymouth), was surprised at the irresponsible, factually inaccurate editorial in the April 20 Sun Sailor, “Election law changes need bipartisan support.” The APG Editorial Board correctly states that a share of the electorate is suspicious of voting systems, due largely to Donald Trump falsely claiming the 2020 election was “stolen.” 

Then, the editorial demands that voting laws have broad bipartisan support. Not only is that extremely flawed reasoning, but it also puts the interest of voters secondary to the whims of political parties. Minnesotans deserve the right to participate in our democracy and not have unnecessary and disenfranchising obstacles be put in their way to exercise their sacred right to vote.

