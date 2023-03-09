I live in a fur-intensive house. I’ve had cats since the time I moved out of my mother’s home. She was a farmer’s daughter who thought that all dogs and cats belonged outside. Once I was on my own, however, in came the critters.

I’ve had a series of rescue cats, starting with Jake, a large Maine coon kitten I picked up at a farm. Jake was three feet long, 18 pounds with long orange-ish red fur. He had a striking white blaze of fur around his face. A long, silky tail to wave.

