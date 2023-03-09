I live in a fur-intensive house. I’ve had cats since the time I moved out of my mother’s home. She was a farmer’s daughter who thought that all dogs and cats belonged outside. Once I was on my own, however, in came the critters.
I’ve had a series of rescue cats, starting with Jake, a large Maine coon kitten I picked up at a farm. Jake was three feet long, 18 pounds with long orange-ish red fur. He had a striking white blaze of fur around his face. A long, silky tail to wave.
Dumb as a post.
He would get lost in my two-bedroom apartment. He would get stuck up in things from which he couldn’t climb down. I know that, supposedly, if you leave a cat up in a tree it will get down on his own. However, when it’s day three, the kitty cries are getting weaker and the neighbors are giving you the side eye, you get a ladder and get him down.
Previously, I would have at most three animals. One cat with two dogs (the cat was the dominant force); two cats and one dog. A few years back the equation changed.
A friend had trapped a feral mom cat with two kittens that were living under a raspberry bush. Her resident cats did not approve of them. They made their displeasure known by peeing on her bed. A call was made to rehome them. I went to see them, thinking of bringing one home. Silly me. Here were two hand-sized, brown, black and white tabby kittens, so sad and so in need of a home. Mom cat went off to be a therapy cat at a nursing home, the kittens came home with me.
My son named them Willie and Joe, after Bill Mauldin’s cartoon GIs from WWII. I was a bit concerned about our new kittens. I had never had a feral animal as a pet. How would they behave inside? Would they try to get out? Would they be litter trained? How would they react to our other cat, Gandalf, an adult male?
The kittens made a great adjustment. Gandalf was thrilled with them. Bill especially loves Gandalf. They are always together.
The kittens had absolutely no problem becoming domesticated. They never want to go outside. They love to sleep in comfy spots.
When Gandalf brought them a mouse to teach them to hunt, they had zero interest. They kept looking up at the food bowl as if to say, “We don’t have to do that anymore, Gandalf. We are done with mice tails and teeth and guts. We have KIBBLE.”
Late one night I saw them laying down in the living room with a mouse dancing around them. No effort to catch it.
“If it’s inside, it must be a pet,” is their motto.
One thing that has changed: their size. They are no longer teeny tiny tabbies. They are two-ton tanks. They eat their food. They eat the dog’s food if she isn’t looking. They jump into our kitchen sink and eat any scraps they can find. Laying down, they look like large, furry meatloaves. They are on diets so they no longer look like they each swallowed a casaba melon.
They are little, furry pigs that don’t groom themselves. Their short fur gets matted and they run for cover at the site of a brush. Neither of them is a lap cat, but they love to have their bellies rubbed. They are the first cats I’ve had that like this. Most of my cats would sooner take your hand off than let you rub their bellies. These cats lay around the kitchen floor, under your feet, showing their belly fluff, begging for rubs.
I now have at least 35 pounds of feline between my three cats. I have a short-haired Treeing Walker coonhound that gets me out walking twice a day.
I get allergy shots due because I’m allergic to all of them. As my allergy doctor says, “The things you do for love.”
