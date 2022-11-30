Nicholas of Myra was born into a wealthy family in 270 A.D. As a priest, he began sharing his wealth with poor families forgotten at Christmas. Dandi Daley Mackall’s children’s book, “The Legend Of St. Nicholas,” tells of his giving to lift people out of bondage, desperation, or sheer poverty. Demi’s picture book of the same title said the saint raised the dead and calmed stormy seas.
“‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” was crafted by advertisers to let us all know about Clement Moore’s jolly fat man with a bag of toys in “A Visit From St. Nicholas.”
The real St. Nick was thin enough to go down chimneys, but he did not. Instead, he walked the town, with no aid from a flying sleigh pulled by eight reindeer.
I first heard of the real St. Nicholas in 1971 when I found myself an Army medic in Germany. Germany is one of the countries still celebrating Dec. 6, the day Nicholas died. I spent money we didn’t have to bring my wife and baby daughter over, thinking secretly that I could be sent to Vietnam and never see them again. Only officers could live with family on base, and the apartment I finally found for us in town was rife with prejudice. Though St. Nicholas was Bishop of Myra in modern day Turkey, our building rented only to Turkish immigrants, impoverished Germans, prostitutes, and American GIs. Even so, we celebrated the holiday with meaningful St. Nicholas gifts under a 12” tree abandoned by the Danube.
St. Nicholas reminds me of the maxim: “If I give to the poor, they call me a saint. If I ask why the poor are hungry, they call me a communist.” The Christian milieu I grew up in called Dr. Martin Luther King a communist for saying things like, “I finally can see we will never end poverty and racism ‘till we quit spending so much on war.”
Bertrand Russell, reflecting on war after World War II ended with the atomic bomb, wrote: “Neither communists nor capitalists are as horrible as the belief by each that the other is evil.”
I think the best gift we could give our children is a world free of the mutual antagonism fueling weapons so horrible they must not be used. Nuclear stockpiles began to diminish when Reagan was president here (and Gorbachev there), but recent times returned us to the thinking that “we must have more than they do to keep THEM from using them.” The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons makes it a violation of international law to maintain nuclear weapons, but none of the countries holding them have signed on to abide by it. It’s worth asking your Congressperson to support HR2850, a federal bill calling for verifiable agreement by all nuclear nations to eliminate their weapons. It also asks for us to cancel our trillion dollar plan to upgrade everything nuclear.
Eisenhower said, “Every missile launched is a theft from the poor.” The poor is the population St. Nicholas set out to help, and I am partial to the Christmas slogan, “Peace on Earth, good will toward all.” I personally think St. Nicholas would be a good crew member on the Golden Rule, a 34-foot boat that sailed to the Marshall Islands in 1958 to protest nuclear testing. Today the vessel is refurbished as a “sleigh on the water” to warn against nuclear warfare at vfpgoldenruleproject.org.
The Old Gardening Party supports St. Nicholas sailing up to chimneys everywhere with strategic gifts for “children all nestled and snug in their beds.”
‘Tis the night before Christmas, and everyone’s scared. For nuclear warfare, we’re just not prepared. We can’t use those weapons, but they must be there, so bad people who have them simply won’t dare.
But wait! What to our wondering eyes should appear? A generous thin man, brave St. Nicholas is here. He melts the world’s missiles, each poured in a mold. They cool down as fantastic presents to be sold.
Now profits are mounting to do good things for – education, environment, and healthcare and more.
So Good Old St. Nick says with glee and delight, “Peace on Earth and good will, and to all a good night.”
