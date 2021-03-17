While going through the electronics for sale on Craigslist, I came across a misplaced ad.
“I am a post-university graduate and have been doing other people’s work for years.,” the ad read. “I will write your paper and take your test for you and you simply pay me. Cost varies on what quality you desire. References available.”
I was tempted to reply and ask, “What will five bucks get me?” Or, “If you’re so smart, how come you placed your ad in the electronics section?”
What if I had asked for references only to find my doctor’s name on the list? That might explain the time I asked him where the femur is, and he took out his phone, Googled it and exclaimed, “Oh, it’s the thigh bone, I never would have guessed that.”
The blatant ad for cheating brought back memories of high school, when I was always looking for the easy way out to get a passing grade. I was reluctant to use my free time to study, but didn’t want to resort to cheating, so instead I chose the classes I felt I could breeze through, like Consumer Auto Mechanics (they teach you how to adjust the seat belt, and correctly position the rear-view mirror).
Then there was Small Engine Repair. I discovered it’s a lot easier to take a lawn mower engine apart than it is to put one back together. It didn’t help when the teacher noticed my box of leftover parts I was secretly edging under the bench with my foot while I pointed out how great the engine looked after I gave it a nice coat of paint.
Lastly was Boy’s Chef. This didn’t go as well as I had hoped, especially after I got caught attempting to fix my lopsided cake by compensating with more frosting. I would have pulled it off, but after my feeble attempt to steer the teacher toward the good side of the cake, she cut into the side that was 4/5ths frosting and 1/5th cake.
I still managed to pass all three classes without cheating. However, in keeping with full disclosure, my European History class was a different story. My teacher, Mr. Milburn, informed us we would be grading our own tests and even though the opportunity would be there to cheat, we would only be cheating ourselves if we did.
I had every intention of studying, but that happened to be the week of the Marx Brothers Marathon on WCCO. When test time arrived, I was armed with the knowledge of every Groucho Marx punch line, which was of very little help. I left the answers blank until Mr. Milburn began reading off the answers, and as inconspicuously as I could, wrote in each corresponding multiple-choice letter until he finished. That’s when I came to the startling realization that I still had one question left at the end! Looking through the list, I noticed I missed one of the early questions so all the answers that followed were off. I shamefully marked them all wrong and gave myself an F.
Mr. Milburn must have seen that I had foiled my own evil plan and I was sure he was going to want to have a little chat with me, but he said nothing. I guess he already made his point when he told us that we would only be cheating ourselves. I don’t remember a whole lot from my school days, but that’s one lesson I never forgot. That and how to adjust a seat belt, paint a small gas engine and bake a lopsided cake.
