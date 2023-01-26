Two young bicycle mechanics made the wonder of air travel a reality. Wilbur and Orville Wright built on centuries of unsuccessful attempts by inventors who wondered, “How can we fly like birds?”
Using their bike racing experience to overcome wind resistance, the Wright brothers briefly flew a flimsy craft at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina in 1903. I still marvel every time I’m above the clouds in a heavy aircraft.
I hold that same sense of awe about animals, like the skunk, which uses nonviolent spray (rather than killing) to ward off its attackers. Could our inventors also give us that ability?
I was recently on a national Zoom meeting that questioned the wisdom of bottom-line business profits for “defensive” weapons that kill people so their leaders won’t try to kill us. I commented on the importance of telling children stories to help them think about this. The serious group rushed right on, implying, “There’s no time for that. This has to stop now.”
It took me back 30 years to be the only educator at a huge environmental conference. The leader proclaimed, “We don’t have time for education. Environmental degradation must end now.”
I agree, but I also know today young people are fighting for the environment and social justice because we taught them back then. I wonder... Might some creative child today grow up to invent the skunk equivalent of powerful defense without killing?
Shawnee Baldwin of Glastonbury, Connecticut was the only person on the Zoom call who resonated with my idea of telling important stories to children. I sent her my growing list of social justice stories to tell to children, and she sent me her Glastonbury Citizen column, “It’s Not Easy Being Green.”
She wrote: “Do I own a car? Yes. I’m trying to drive it 300,000 miles before I replace it or give it up altogether. Why do I walk with a backpack in all kinds of weather? I’m trying to reduce my carbon footprint amidst a worsening climate crisis. ... Driving less, I save money. I also hear birds sing and soak in the energy of the trees on the way to work. The sun on my body helps me problem solve as I commute by foot.”
Fifty years ago, my uncle Harry said gas should cost $4 a gallon like it did then in Europe. He said that would force us to think like Shawnee and save the environment by walking more, driving energy-efficient cars, and building stunning transit systems.
Years before that, Harry joined the Air Force so he could be a pilot to fly like birds. Military paperwork lost him on Guam, though he always knew exactly where he was. Those papers eventually said my uncle’s poor eyesight would no longer allow him to fly large planes, so back home he started Gull Engineering to design specialized aircraft materials. He also organized a shareholders management group for the little airport at Stanton where he and my aunt Marilyn flew small planes and gliders. Uncle Harry’s name is on a Smithsonian plaque for setting a world soaring record.
Some 30 years ago, Harry and other family members came to our Northlands Storytelling Conference because Elaine, my wife, was doing a family story workshop. Harry never called himself a storyteller, but he became the star, telling the story of being inspired by stories of early flight. As a teenager he built a glider in the basement and told his Dad, my grandfather, it was a windmill. Wind power was good, but grandpa thought a homemade glider was too dangerous.
Harry died in 2000, but aunt Marilyn is still at the airport. She walked and talked 10 miles with me when I did my 70th birthday “Beating Weapons Into Windmills” walk. The 70-mile walk reflected the issue of that Zoom call, modernizing Isaiah’s story of “beating swords into plows for growing food” Many others, including my son and grandson also walked and shared stories during the three-day event.
Young or old, we all need stories from those who walked the Earth, or wafted above it, before us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.