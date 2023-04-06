As I sit writing City Council stories for my second-to-last week working for the Sun Post, it occurs to me that in the six years I’ve spent covering Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center, I will only have written two columns appearing on the paper’s opinion pages – my introductory column, and now my farewell column.
It was Nov. 17, 2016, when I, at 24 years old, sat in the office typing out my introductory column with nervous hands.
It was my first of many hundreds of stories that I would eventually write for the Sun Post. It was also my first day at my first job out of college, a chance to cut my teeth with the Fourth Estate.
And now, as I look at the yellow stack of old Sun Post editions I keep on my desk, it is exciting and humbling to announce that I’ve accepted a position with another news outlet.
Once you’ve plucked this paper from your mailbox, my time left at the Sun Post will be more easily measured in hours than in days.
Much has changed since I wrote that first column.
Together we’ve weathered a global pandemic and an officer-involved shooting that attracted eyes from around the nation and globe.
Countless local triumphs and controversies, death notices and new beginnings have crossed my desk and appeared in the pages of this publication. None of them were inconsequential.
So, before I leave, I wanted to thank my readers for their continued support over the years.
If you’ve reached out to share your story, I’ve appreciated your faith and openness. If you’ve paired your morning coffee with a dash a local newsprint and came across my name, thank you for your time and attention.
I hope that what I’ve written helped you made decisions at the ballot box, or gave you new insight into your neighbors and their lived experience.
To my colleagues, it’s been an honor to work with you and I wish you good luck in the future. Keep up the good fight, and give me a wave if we cross paths at a press conference.
I’ve deeply enjoyed my time with the Sun Post, and I’m excited for next chapter in my career.
It’s been an honor serving as your local narrator, and I look forward to seeing you in the future.
Kevin Miller is community editor for the Brooklyn Park/Brooklyn Center Sun Post.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.