I first met Louie Anderson when he and another comedy great, Scott Hansen, (who sadly passed away in September) put together a stand-up contest back in 2005. I had done a few open mic comedy shows at a sports bar in Brooklyn Center, so I sent in an audition tape after I heard Louie announce the contest on the KQ Morning Show.
Scott called a few days later and said I advanced in the contest, and the next round would be at a bar/restaurant in Maplewood with each contestant doing five minutes in front of a crowd. When we arrived, we were taken to a back room to fill out the cards with our names and how we would like to be introduced. While filling out the card, I looked up and noticed Louie had entered the room and was talking to Scott.
Anyone who grew up in Minnesota in the 1970s knew who Louie Anderson was, and my family was no different. My brothers and sisters and I knew all his jokes and routines having watched all his TV specials, and always parroted his jokes over the years. It was almost surreal seeing him in the same room as he came over to talk to us. He said it was okay to be nervous and that it will go away after we do a thousand more shows. He put us all at ease with his humor and advice and said he would go on first, and then call us up individually.
Louie did a hilarious set that had everyone in the club laughing uncontrollably, and I began to have my doubts about following someone after they killed. Instead, he put the audience in a generous mood with their laughs.
When he went to read the cards to introduce us, he asked if anyone had any reading glasses he could borrow. A woman in the audience took a pair of large black plastic-framed glasses out of her purse and handed them up to Louie. It got a roar of laughter as soon as he put them on.
“These are filthy!” Louie yelled, as he tried to read the cards. Someone handed him a napkin and he wiped the lenses before putting them back on. “Now they’re even worse! I can’t see anything!” It was fun to watch him take a simple prop and put the whole place in hysterics.
While doing his act, he noticed a soldier in uniform in the audience and began asking him questions. The soldier told Louie he was on leave from Iraq. Louie asked him how things were going over there and made a few more jokes before telling the waitress to make sure that the bill for the soldier’s entire table was given to him. I heard later from Scott that it wasn’t uncommon for Louie to do things like that.
After we finished our portion of the show, Louie came back with more words of encouragement and complimented us on the show. I made it to the next round and got to do one more at the hotel ballroom, but I didn’t get any further. It was such a rush, though, to do a 10-minute act in front of more than 700 people, and I was fortunate to meet with Louie again who thanked us profusely for participating in the competition.
My wife and I would meet Louie again years later at the Cinema Cafe Comedy Night in New Hope. While signing our book at the meet and greet, he asked if I was still in comedy. I told him I opened for some of the main acts at Cinema Café the previous year, but it was nothing compared to that rush of adrenaline I got that night in Maplewood. He finished signing the book, and stopped for a second before saying, “Yeah, there is nothing like that first show.” I wanted to ask him more about that since I could tell he was thinking of a time long ago, but the line was long and Louie always accommodated everyone who wanted an autograph or picture, so I knew he was going to be there a long time.
On Christmas, my sister gave me a copy of Louie’s latest book and I noticed the many death references when it came to his family members who had passed on. He mentioned he was almost jealous he couldn’t be with the ones that had died and looked forward to the time when they could all be together again.
His waiting is over now, and I hope they are all sharing laughs like the countless laughs he gave us over the years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.