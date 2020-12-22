As the year comes to close and I reflect on the work of my colleagues and the community as a whole, I’m filled with gratitude for everything people have done on behalf of Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Teachers have learned new platforms and technologies in the blink of an eye. Educational staff stepped in to provide childcare services to children of critical care workers. Bus drivers delivered meals and school work to homeless and highly-mobile families. Custodial staff created new protocols, while obtaining new equipment and supplies to keep our buildings clean. Health staff learned about contact tracing and helped to develop procedures to keep students and staff safe.
Our families showed up, through phone calls, emails, surveys and stakeholder groups. They provided us with invaluable feedback on what was working in distance learning and what wasn’t.
They shared how decisions would impact their families and what their needs were. As our district works to meet the needs of our students and families, the Seven Dreams Education Foundation continues to support us and is an integral part of this work. Their Bird Bash fundraiser last year made it possible for our elementary and middle school students to access social-emotional curriculum this school year, during a time when our students need more support than ever. As we worked to provide hotspots and electronic books for students, Seven Dreams again stepped in to help. I am continuously grateful for all they do as we work to serve all of the learners in our community.
Our elected and appointed officials (including our School Board) in the seven cities that make up our district worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the public through legislative advocacy and collaboration. Local businesses continue to support the district, our teams and activities even through this year looks different than past years.
During this time, I have watched our community come together in ways I never could have imagined. Community groups are pushing for racial equity and social justice and asking the district to do the same. We have learned the valuable lesson that we must work together for meaningful change to occur.
In spite of all of the changes and challenges we’ve faced, we continue to persevere. Our teachers, administrators, critical care workers, nutrition services staff and custodial staff continue to do remarkable work for our students and families – even on the days it seems like there aren’t enough hours to get everything done. We’ve watched and learned that students are more resilient than we knew. They are adapting, and some are thriving, even during these challenging times.
I am so grateful to our amazing district staff and school community! We are looking forward to continued partnership and collaboration in 2021. Together we are Team 281.
Stephanie Burrage is the interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.