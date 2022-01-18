January is National Mentoring Month, and according to MENTOR, young adults with a mentor are 55% less likely than their peers to skip a day of school and 78% more likely to volunteer regularly.
The transformative impact of mentorship is clear, and as a leader of North Hennepin Community College, I recognize the importance of both leadership and mentorship at all levels through established initiatives and positions held. Join me in thanking them.
Thank you to our elected representatives who will kick off the second year of the biennium, traditionally focused on capital improvement projects, on January 31.
A top priority for the Minnesota State system, which is comprised of 37 state colleges and universities on 54 campuses, will be asset preservation through Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement funding to address universities’ and college’s most basic needs.
If fully funded, North Hennepin Community College would prioritize heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements to increase energy efficiencies.
In addition, North Hennepin Community College is seeking funds for the design phase of the Center for the Innovation and the Arts building that would replace the existing Fine Arts Center and house technology-rich arts education studios, classrooms and performance spaces. In a unique collaboration with the city of Brooklyn Park, Osseo Area Schools, and Hennepin County, the Center for Innovation and the Arts would fill an arts gap in the northwest metro, advance cultural engagement and community wellness, and create new economic opportunities for business and jobs.
Thank you to NHCC’s Pandemic Task Force who have been navigating and advising college leadership since the beginning of the pandemic to keep campus safe while helping students meet their educational goals.
Thank you to our faculty and staff who have responded, pivoting to online classes and services last spring, and pivoting again to include more face-to-face classes and services spring 2022 so that even more students gain the community experience they so highly value.
Thank you to Maria Vittone and Eda Watts, co-leaders of the Be Bold-Break the Mold program, and to women business leaders in the community, for providing mentorship to a group of diverse women pursuing non-traditional careers. Mentee Krystina Nickila said the Be Bold program has been a great experience: “To be mentored feels like I have someone on my side to help me navigate a male-dominated field, and gain much needed confidence.”
Thank you to Brian Baumgart, English faculty, who is one of five Minnesota State faculty leading Write Like Us, an equity-based creative writing program that pairs Black, Indigenous and People of Color students with mentor-authors. Mentee Esper Garcia said being mentored helps him learn about the unknown: “It’s a way for me to prepare for a future that seems scary, and a way to be guided by someone who’s walked their own path ahead. It’s having someone encourage you, but also be honest with you in a way that only helps you grow and learn.”
Thank you to Dale Fagre and the NHCC Foundation for hosting the BOLD Leadership Summit on February 25, a free event open to all community members who want to be inspired, engaged, and hear first-hand testimonials on leadership. Visit nhcc.edu/foundationevents to learn more and RSVP.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.