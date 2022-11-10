An unusual but not unprecedented issue has been under consideration in Golden Valley that would, if implemented, impose limitations on the length of time that residents may serve the city. The proposal, which is subject to review and determination by the City Council, would curtail the time period that members of various boards and members of these units may serve.
For a number of these groups, the proposal would implement staggered three-year terms, consisting of two full consecutive terms separated by one year off. For the planning commission, there would be staggered four-year terms, also with a one year hiatus.
Not novel
Term limitations of this sort are new to Golden Valley and the quad communities in general. The cities often have difficulties filling vacancies on these boards and commissions and, therefore, have been reluctant to restrict the time periods that members could serve on them.
Imposing term limits may deprive city groups of the experience and knowledge that comes with longer service, but could also bring new faces and different perspectives into the mix. This is particularly true with respect to individuals who have often been overlooked based upon race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or other characteristics.
Restricting the time individuals serve on these bodies has other advantages. The proposed structure is in line with the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives to broaden the representation on these units. It also is intended to give greater opportunities to newer, younger members of the community to serve in appointed positions.
Although new to established boards in Golden Valley, imposition of term limitations is not novel. The city used a similar concept last year when it created its Police Employment, Accountability and Community Engagement Commission to examine police practices and suggest upgrades and other modifications. PEACE Commission members selected by the City Council were asked to select their desired length of service, ranging from one year to a three year maximum, effectively a form of self-imposed term limits.
Legal landmarks
The broader movement for term limitations arose a couple of decades ago. It suffered a setback in 2004 when the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case entitled U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton, held that an Arkansas law that sought to impose terms limits on members of the House of Representatives was unconstitutional.
The court reasoned that the U.S. Constitution prescribes only three requirements for service in that body: 25 years of age; seven years of citizenship; and residence in the state in which the district is located. Adding any additional conditions, the Court held, is unconstitutional.
Incidentally, the Constitution also contains three requirements for U. S. Senate: 30 years of age; nine years citizenship; and living in the state when elected. For the office of president, the Constitutional qualifications are 35 years of age; natural-born citizenship; and 14 years of residence in the country. These provisions have been held, like the Thornton case, to be exclusive and not subject to an additional criteria. For example, when California sought to require former President Donald Trump to disclose his tax returns in order to qualify for the ballot, the proposition was deemed invalid (this was done by a pair of rulings in 2019 by the California Supreme Court and a Federal tribunal in that state).
Notwithstanding these rulings regarding federal office holders, a number of subordinate government bodies have enacted term limitations. Notably, the City of New York, the largest city in the country, has put term limits on its elected officials (city council and mayor). In that jurisdiction, the mayor may only serve a pair of four-year terms.
Similar measures have been adopted in other localities. One state, Virginia, has for decades restricted its governor to single four-year non-consecutive terms. A number of others like Oregon have two, four-year term limits.
