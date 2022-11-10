An unusual but not unprecedented issue has been under consideration in Golden Valley that would, if implemented, impose limitations on the length of time that residents may serve the city. The proposal, which is subject to review and determination by the City Council, would curtail the time period that members of various boards and members of these units may serve.

For a number of these groups, the proposal would implement staggered three-year terms, consisting of two full consecutive terms separated by one year off. For the planning commission, there would be staggered four-year terms, also with a one year hiatus.

