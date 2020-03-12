Mexico refused to pay for it, but the wall on our southern border is still being built, now with funds redirected from the military budget. Some object to this, but the OGP proposes a means to make this diversion OK.
Ancient, walled cities were built to keep invading armies from getting in and killing ordinary citizens, something forbidden by the 4th century (Christian Just War Theory). Unfortunately, war technologies change, and most of those walls in Europe were destroyed by bombings in World War II. When I was stationed as a medic in Germany during the war in Vietnam, I saw some of those walls, still partially intact.
I learned people often lived in homes built into the enormous walls. More recently, there was even a McDonalds operating inside a wall in Nuremberg. Nuremberg was where we prosecuted the Germans for their grotesque World War II activity ... just not the part about bombing and killing civilians (because we and our allies were equally guilty).
With this brief background, the OGP proposal is to privatize the border barrier as the “Shopping Wall of America,” filling it with great stores to attract tourists from all over the world, like the Mall of America in Bloomington. My dad built a house one mile from the site of the Minnesota retail destination when I was 2, so we could grow up in the country. I experienced the Mall of America first as a farm field, then as the glory days of outdoor baseball.
My proposal includes plenty of free or affordable housing for homeless veterans, built into the wall. There will be windows on both sides, provision for “rooftop” gardens, and children’s play areas.
The rationale is, the military gets what it needs, with plenty to waste. Unfortunately, funding for veteran care has a history of deficiency, most recently an astronomical number of unfilled positions in the VA system. To fix this, I’m asking for “in-wall” free clinics, offering the best treatment for trauma and exposure to toxins, the two areas where veteran care is most lacking. Those clinics would be a healthy convenience for residents, but also a safeguard if the effort to privatize the VA occurs and veterans lose coverage for pre-existing conditions like PTSD.
If this proposal fails, there are alternatives. One option is merging Canada, the U.S. and Mexico as one country, Totally Terrific North America. This might convince Mexico to reconsider paying for the wall – if only to keep marauding Americans, hurt by lack of health care, from trying to get in. I know it sounds like I’m making this up, but I have friends in southern Arizona who regularly cross the border for good, inexpensive dental care.
Another plan – perhaps too extreme – might be to return Texas to Mexico, in exchange for wall funding. Our military budget would be safe.
A better idea, because the president’s private businesses have long-standing experience employing undocumented workers: I’ve heard nothing of them causing trouble, so maybe we privatize the wall project and employ “illegals” to build it. I only ask, for their protection, that this job include a “path to citizenship,” as we have done when we let non-citizens fight for a country where they can’t vote.
